Sam Burns Gets Emotional Calling Wife a ‘Superhero’ After Major Championship Record

Sam Burns delivered one of the greatest rounds in major championship history on Friday at the 154th Open Championship, carding an eight-under 62 at Royal Birkdale to match the lowest single-round score ever recorded in a men’s major. The PGA Tour star surged into contention after beginning the day at three over, joining Lucas Herbert in equaling the championship record during a remarkable second round.

Burns’ performance carried added significance because he nearly missed the final major of the season altogether. The American and his wife welcomed their second child, a daughter, earlier this month, and Burns said he had no expectation of traveling to The Open until discussions with his family changed his plans. Speaking after his record-tying round, Burns credited his wife for making the trip possible, calling her a “superhero.”

Sam Burns Thanks Wife After Deciding to Play The Open Championship

Burns revealed that playing at Royal Birkdale was not part of his original plans because of the expected arrival of his daughter.

When asked when he decided to travel to The Open, Burns said the decision came only last week.

“I think it was probably last Friday.”

He explained that before the birth, he believed there was no chance he would compete.

“Yeah, I mean, I thought there was a 0% chance. I mean, Brett, my agent, was like, ‘I’m just going to sign you up just in case.’ And I was like, ‘You can, but probably not going to be able to play.'”

Burns said his daughter was born on July 3, but even then, he did not expect to make the trip.

“And we ended up having her on the third. And even then, I still wasn’t expecting to play by any means. But I had a bunch of conversations with my wife, and she encouraged me to come over here and play. And here we are.”

After a reporter noted that his wife’s approval had to be the deciding factor, Burns praised her support.

“I mean, yeah. I mean, she’s just amazing, a superhero. And if it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be here.”

His decision has quickly paid off, with the second-round 62 moving him to five under par and firmly into contention heading into the weekend.

Sam Burns Equals Major Championship Record Alongside Lucas Herbert

Burns’ eight-under 62 matched the lowest round ever recorded in a men’s major championship, a mark first set by Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Earlier on Friday, Australia’s Lucas Herbert also posted a 62, becoming the fifth player to shoot the number in a major championship before Burns matched it roughly 20 minutes later.

Burns’ round featured birdies on the second and fourth holes before a brilliant closing stretch. He birdied six holes on the back nine, including holing out from a greenside bunker on the 18th to complete his record-equalling score.

The American later admitted his expectations for the day had been modest after opening with a three-over 73.

“The finish there the last three holes was just a bonus.”

Burns also reflected on his relationship with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, saying the pair’s practice rounds have helped his development.

“But yeah, I would say for sure. Watching him, the way that he can control a golf ball, is insanely impressive. If I keep playing enough with him, it’ll be a kind of osmosis effect, I suppose.”

Despite previously acknowledging that he is “not a huge fan” of links golf, Burns has put himself in a position to challenge for his first major championship. His record-tying 62 leaves him three shots behind leader Lucas Herbert entering the weekend, with Royal Birkdale producing two historic rounds on the same afternoon.