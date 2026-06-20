Sam Stevens’ Wife Kelsey Stevens’ Message Changed Everything at US Open

Sam Stevens continues to climb up PGA Tour leaderboards, and it is a message from his wife, Kelsey Stevens, that is a major reason for his confidence. At the urging of his wife, Kelsey, Sam was encouraged to change his perspective and “chill out” on the course.

“But, yeah, just I had mentioned yesterday maybe over the last month or so, I’ve just been a little worn down, played a lot kind of throughout the beginning of the year,” Sam told reporters on June 19, 2026, amid his US Open run. “I think that I just wasn’t paying enough attention to kind of how my attitude had been sliding a little bit.

“I talk with my caddie, talk with my dad and my wife. They’re, like, hey, you got to chill out. It’s just golf. So it’s a pretty simple fix. Just a little bit of perspective can change a lot of things. We’re pretty lucky to be out here playing golf for a living.”

Here’s what you need to know about Sam and his wife, Kelsey.

Sam Stevens’ Wife, Kelsey Stevens, Urged PGA Tour Golfer to Change His Attitude Ahead of US Open

Sam credits his wife for the attitude adjustment heading into the US Open. The golfer labeled himself as a “curmudgeon” at recent tournaments while admitting to having a “terrible attitude.”

“Just getting real down and kind of being a curmudgeon when I don’t need to be,” Sam noted. “I’m only 29, so I probably don’t need to be bitter about things quite yet. Yeah, I mean, I think just the conversations happen kind of week in and week out over the last month or so.

“Then I’ve had some good talks with my wife over the last week. I was at home last week during the Canadian Open and just kind of trying to relax a little bit and trying to, again, just have a little bit better perspective than I have been.”

Sam Stevens & Wife, Kelsey, Are the Proud Parents of 4 Kids

Kelsey and Sam are the proud parents of four kids. Sam recently checked off a bucket list item by playing the Masters with his family cheering him on at Augusta National.

“To be able to treat them to this after all of the sacrifices they’ve made for me to be able to play golf as a kid, that’s really special to me,” Sam told The Wichita Eagle in April.

“To have them there and then my four boys, that’s just… really special.”

After Following His Wife’s Advice, Sam Stevens Is in Contention to Win the US Open

Another bucket list item for Sam would be to win a major like the US Open. For Sam, the secret starts with taking his wife Kelsey’s advice and having a better attitude.

“I try to enjoy it this week,” Sam remarked. “Obviously I’ve played well, so it’s easier to have a good attitude when you’re playing well.

“But hopefully regardless of how the next couple of days go, I can keep that attitude the same.”