Meet the ‘Royal Golf Family of Wichita’ Behind Sam Stevens’ US Open Run

Sam Stevens has emerged as one of the surprise contenders at the 2026 U.S. Open, entering the final round at Shinnecock Hills tied for second place at 1-under par. While Wyndham Clark holds a commanding six-shot lead, Stevens remains firmly in the mix alongside some of the biggest names in golf, including Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, and Sahith Theegala.

The 29-year-old PGA Tour professional is still searching for his first Tour victory, but his run at Shinnecock has drawn attention to a remarkable family history that stretches back generations. Stevens is not only chasing the biggest result of his career this week—he is also carrying on a golfing legacy that has become one of the most recognizable in Kansas golf.

Earlier this week, Stevens credited conversations with his support system for helping him regain perspective after a difficult stretch of form. “I talk with my caddie, talk with my dad and my wife. They’re, like, hey, you got to chill out. It’s just golf,” Stevens said. “So it’s a pretty simple fix. Just a little bit of perspective can change a lot of things.”

Sam Stevens Continues a Family Legacy Built Across Three Generations

Long before Stevens found himself on a U.S. Open leaderboard, golf was already woven into his family’s identity.

Stevens grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and became the third generation of his family to win the Kansas Amateur Championship. His father, Charlie Stevens, won the event in 2010, while his grandfather, Johnny “Slim” Stevens, captured the title in 1960 and 1961.

Johnny Stevens also made roughly 30 PGA Tour starts during the 1960s and competed in the 1969 U.S. Open. Charlie Stevens played collegiate golf at Oklahoma and later made two starts on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

The family’s influence on Kansas golf extends far beyond those accomplishments. According to The Wichita Eagle, the Stevens family has collected more than two dozen state championships across multiple generations, leading many in the region to describe them as Wichita’s “royal golf family.”

For Sam Stevens, those family sacrifices have become even more meaningful now that he is raising a family of his own.

“You don’t realize it when you’re a kid, but now that I’m a dad, you definitely have an appreciation for the time they spent with me,” Stevens told The Wichita Eagle before his Masters debut earlier this year.

“They always made time to come out to the course and help me practice and work on my game or go play with me. I still don’t know if I fully realize how much they did for me, but now that I’m a dad and I’ve got a full plate of responsibilities, you start to realize how much effort and time they really put into it.”

Kelsey Stevens and Family Helped Fuel Sam Stevens’ US Open Run

While Stevens’ golfing roots run deep, he has repeatedly pointed to his wife, Kelsey Stevens, and their four sons as the foundation of his success.

The couple met while attending Oklahoma State University and married in July 2018. Together they have four children: David, Henry, Benjamin, and Luke.

Coming into the U.S. Open, Stevens admitted he had struggled mentally during a demanding stretch of the PGA Tour season. Missed cuts at the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament left him searching for answers before arriving at Shinnecock Hills.

A week at home during the RBC Canadian Open proved important.

“I’ve had some good talks with my wife over the last week,” Stevens said. “I was at home last week during the Canadian Open and just kind of trying to relax a little bit and trying to, again, just have a little bit better perspective than I have been.”

That perspective appears to have paid off.

Stevens opened the championship with rounds of 68 and 69 before posting a 72 in difficult third-round conditions. Entering Sunday, he remained within striking distance of Clark despite competing against major champions and some of the world’s highest-ranked players.

His approach has remained simple throughout the week.

“You don’t normally shoot a low number trying to shoot a low number,” Stevens said earlier in the championship. “You kind of shoot a low number just because it happens.”

Whether Stevens completes a stunning comeback Sunday or not, his performance at Shinnecock Hills has already introduced a wider audience to one of golf’s most enduring family stories. From Johnny “Slim” Stevens to Charlie Stevens and now Sam Stevens, the family legacy continues to grow on one of the sport’s biggest stages.