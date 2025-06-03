Saturday at the Memorial Got Serious With Big Names in the Hunt

Saturday at Muirfield Village wasn’t about fireworks, it was about survival. The third round of the Memorial Tournament turned into a grind fest, with firm greens, sneaky winds, and leaderboard volatility that had everyone guessing.

While Scottie Scheffler rose to the top, it wasn’t dominance–it was discipline.

Scheffler Stays Cool While Muirfield Heats Up

Scheffler didn’t light it up, but he didn’t need to. The World No. 1 turned in a clinical 4-under 68 on Saturday, good enough to snatch the solo lead at 8-under par.

Bogey-free, efficient, and almost boring in the best way, Scheffler played chess while most of the field was stuck in check. He hit 12 of 14 fairways, avoided Muirfield’s nasty bunkers, and made just enough putts to slowly suffocate the leaderboard.

Griffin Hangs Tough, Taylor Takes a Tumble

Ben Griffin came into Saturday tied for the lead and left it just one back, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. His even-par 72 felt like a masterclass in damage control.

After opening with three birdies in five holes, things nearly came unglued with a bogey-bogey stretch on the back nine. But he clawed it back, finding a late rhythm and walking off 18 with a confident stride.

Nick Taylor, however, lost his footing. A 2-over 74 dropped him into a tie for third, and he looked visibly frustrated with his putting stroke, which abandoned him down the stretch. Muirfield does that–it messes with tempo and confidence, and Taylor will need both back if he wants any shot at chasing Scheffler on Sunday.

Straka Dominates

Sepp Straka delivered the round of the day on Saturday, firing a 6-under 66 to vault up the leaderboard. His performance was marked by precise iron play and a hot putter, allowing him to capitalize on scoring opportunities and avoid the pitfalls that challenged many of his competitors.

Make no mistake: the course was the star on Saturday. Pin positions were tucked, greens baked out, and even minor misses were punished. The average score climbed to 72.8–nearly two full shots over par–and the mood on the range afterward was tense.

“Any time you’re on a tee, you can either make a double or you can make a birdie. It’s one of those courses where there’s a lot of volatility, and today I executed pretty well,” Straka said.

This isn’t a birdie-fest. It’s a stress test, and only the most resilient will pass it on Sunday.

Third Round Final Overview

Scheffler holds the solo lead at 8-under-par (208) after a bogey-free 68 on Saturday. One shot back is Griffin at 7-under (209), who grinded through an even 72, but did just enough to stay within reach.

Taylor sits alone in third at 5-under (211), despite stumbling to a 2-over 74 in Round 3. Just behind him, a trio at 3-under (213)–Straka, Spieth, and Keegan Bradley–are lurking. Straka fired the round of the day with a 66, Spieth pieced together a gritty 72, and Bradley shot a 4-under 68.