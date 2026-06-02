Scottie Scheffler’s 30th Birthday Could Become a Historic One

The U.S. Open is just ahead, and golf fans every where are gearing up for the third major championship of the season. Set to be played at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Tuckahoe, New York, this historic course is known for its brutality thanks to difficult conditions and a demanding layout. Beginning June 18, some of the best golfers in the world will take on one of golf’s toughest test in pursuit of a major championship victory.

Among the favorites entering the tournament is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has the opportunity to accomplish something only a very select group of players have achieved. Victory at the 2026 U.S. Open would complete his career Grand Slam, giving Scheffler wins in all four majors.

The final round could make the moment even more memorable for Scheffler. If he finds himself lifting the trophy on Sunday, he would do so on his 30th birthday.

Scottie Scheffler in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam

Scheffler has once again been one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour this season. He heads to the U.S. Open with one victory and three runner-up finishes so far. He also has made every cut he has played. Even more impressive, he has yet to finish outside the top 25 in 2026, showing the serious consistency that has made him the top-ranked golfer in the world for the last 217 weeks.

His pursuit of the career Grand Slam has been years in the making.

Scheffler captured his first major championship at the Masters Tournament in 2022. He then added a second Masters title in 2024 before following it up with plenty more impressive achievements in 2025. Last season, Scheffler won both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, leaving the U.S. Open as the only major he has yet to win.

Overall, Scheffler owns 20 PGA Tour victories since joining the Tour back in 2020. His most recent win comes at the 2026 The American Express in January. Prior to that, he won 6 times in 2025 and 7 times during the 2024 season. He also holds one international win and an Olympic Gold Medal.

Career Grand Slam

With victories at three of golf’s four major championships, Scheffler enters Shinnecock Hills just one win away from joining one of sport’s most exclusive clubs.

Completing the career Grand Slam would further cement his place among the game’s greats. While his accomplishments have already secured his status as one of the best golfers of all time, winning the U.S. Open would showcase his ability to conquer every challenge professional golf has to offer.

Doing so at Shinnecock Hills would make the achievement even more significant. The course has a reputation for punishing mistakes and rewarding patience, while requiring precision and mental toughness. Fortunately, these are all qualities that have become heavily associated with Scheffler’s game throughout his career.

As the world’s best players head to Long Island, all eyes will be on Scheffler and his pursuit of history. If he is able to claim the U.S. Open title on June 21, he would not only complete the career Grand Slam but also celebrate his 30th birthday in unforgettable fashion.