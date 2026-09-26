Scottie Scheffler Announces Personal News Amid Presidents Cup

It has been a challenging start to the Presidents Cup for Scottie Scheffler, but things will never be as bad for the golfer as getting arrested hours before a major round. While in Chicago for the Presidents Cup, Scheffler opened up about his 2024 arrest at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler revealed that he was initially charged with assaulting a police officer. It later turned out to be a massive misunderstanding and charges against Scheffler were quickly dropped.

“So like people always joke about me getting arrested,” Scheffler remarked on the “Pardon My Take” podcast during a September 22, 2026, episode. “Like I didn’t just get arrested, I got charged with assaulting a police officer.

“… Like I got charged with assaulting a police officer. So, Sam (Burns) actually wore the t-shirt with my mugshot to our team room last night. So, the joke continues,” Scheffler added.

“… It wasn’t like I just went to jail. Like I got charged with a very, very serious crime.”

Here’s a look at Scheffler discussing his previous arrest.



Scottie Scheffler & Team USA Are Off to a Slow Start at Presidents Cup

Scheffler and Team USA are off to a slow start at the Presidents Cup. The good news is that Scheffler has a history of being a strong finisher.

“Yeah, just trying to stay in it,” Scheffler noted during the first day of the Presidents Cup amid a September 24, media session. “This is a challenging golf course, and the greens are really, really quick right now.

“So yeah, just doing my best to compete on each and every shot. That was really our motto today. Yeah, not too much outside of that.”

Scottie Scheffler on Team USA Ahead of Presidents Cup: ‘I Really Feel Like We’re Working as a Unit Now’

One thing Scheffler does not appear concerned about is the United States’ team dynamics. Heading into the Presidents Cup, Scheffler spoke glowingly about his teammates.

“I think right now we’ve struck a really good balance of being great friends and having fun with each other, but also understanding like — especially when you’re with guys,” Scheffler noted during a September 22, press conference. “Giving each other the needle is a ton of fun. Guys love doing that to each other.

“I think when you get in the team environment, the guys this week have been really supportive of each other. I feel like our team environment is the best it’s ever been. I really feel like we’re working as a unit now, and like I said, excited to get the week going.”