Scottie Scheffler handed bleak outlook on U.S. Open chances.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is looking to complete the career Grand Slam this week at the U.S. Open.

Scheffler hasn’t been his dominant self this year, but he’s a popular pick due to how difficult Shinnecock will be. However, golf analyst Shane Bacon doesn’t think this is the week for Scheffler, as he gave a concerning take on the American to win this week.

“Am I worried about Scottie? I would say a little bit,” Bacon said on Pardon My Take. “I think it’s very easy to get to a U.S. Open venue like this, that’s tough and tests every part of your game, and it’s easy to go, well, that plays into Scottie’s hands. Scottie hasn’t had that complete game this year, a couple of weeks ago, I compared him to Jordan Spieth and got a lot of pushback. The comparison was that Jordan Spieth this year has had a lot of weeks where he’s driven it well, and the iron play has been great, but the putter is off. The next week, the putter is great, and the iron play is there, but he drives it terribly. That is what Scottie has run into. …

“I’m a little bit worried about Scottie this week. A lot of people will pick Scottie because the golf course is demanding, and the winds are going to make this place difficult. I look at it the other way, I think that will expose the parts of Scottie’s game that haven’t been at the peak level. I don’t like Scottie this week at Shinnecock.”

Scheffler enters the U.S. Open as the favorite at +445, but Bacon doesn’t think he will have much success this week.

Scheffler Chasing Career Grand Slam at U.S. Open

As Scheffler enters the U.S. Open, the chase for the career Grand Slam is on.

Scheffler has yet to win a U.S. Open, which is a goal for him, but if he wins the event, he will win the career Grand Slam, which is a goal of his.

“For me, would it be a dream to win the U.S. Open? Of course,” Scheffler said. “But at the end of the day, the Grand Slam has never been a motivating factor for me. I always just wanted to be the best version of myself, and that got me this far.”

However, Scheffler enters the U.S. Open with not a ton of success this season, but he believes he’s getting close to being all the way back.

“I feel like I’ve been close most of the year,” Scheffler said. “I feel like I just haven’t been as sharp as I needed to be, I think the margins in this game are so small. For me to be winning a lot of tournaments, you’ve got to just be really, really sharp. I feel like maybe I’ve just been a touch dull.”

When is Scheffler’s Tee Time?

The U.S. Open revealed the tee times for the first two days.

Scheffler will tee off on Thursday alongside amateur Mason Howell and J.J. Spaun at 8:14 a.m. ET. On Friday, Scheffler’s group will tee off on Hole 10 at 2:09 p.m. ET.

How Scheffler ended up with this group is simple. The U.S. Open always makes a group of the reigning U.S. Open champion, U.S. Amateur champion, and Champion Golfer of the Year.