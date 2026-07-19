Scottie Scheffler’s Mysterious Bryson DeChambeau Comments Spark Open Championship Speculation

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler rarely inserts himself into controversy. That’s exactly why his latest comments about Bryson DeChambeau’s two-stroke penalty at The Open Championship immediately caught the attention of the golf world.

Scheffler was paired with DeChambeau during the first two rounds and was asked Saturday whether he had any reaction to the incident that has dominated over the last 24 hours. Instead of taking a side, Scheffler delivered one of the most intriguing answers of the tournament.

The reigning Open champion initially suggested he had little to add before immediately walking that statement back.

“I don’t really have a ton to say on it,” Scheffler said. “Actually, I do have a ton to say. I haven’t decided exactly what I want to say publicly yet.”

Rather than weighing in while the championship remains undecided, Scheffler made it clear his priority remains trying to climb the leaderboard on Sunday. But his repeated insistence that he has “a ton to say” has fueled speculation that one of golf’s most respected voices could eventually offer his perspective on one of the biggest controversies of the major season.

Scottie Scheffler Repeatedly Declines To Weigh In On DeChambeau

Scheffler had several opportunities to elaborate but consistently stopped himself from doing so.

“I do have some thoughts,” Scheffler said. “I just don’t really feel like now is the time or place for me to comment. We’re in the middle of a tournament, and I’m focused on what I need to do. I need to go out tomorrow and shoot a low round. I’m not really going to expand on it too much.”

The comments came less than 24 hours after DeChambeau was assessed a two-stroke penalty following the second round. The R&A ruled that the two-time U.S. Open champion improved the conditions affecting his stroke by flattening grass behind his ball on the fifth hole.

The decision quickly became the biggest talking point at Royal Birkdale, with players, analysts and fans debating both the ruling itself and DeChambeau’s reaction afterward.

Unlike Rory McIlroy, who openly criticized DeChambeau earlier Saturday, Scheffler chose not to publicly reveal where he stands.

Could Scheffler Speak Once The Open Championship Is Over?

Reporters pressed Scheffler on whether he might address the controversy after the tournament concludes, but even then he stopped short of making any promises.

“I don’t know,” Scheffler said. “It’s just a tough situation, I think. Like I said, I have a decent amount of thoughts, but probably nothing that I’m concerned with right now.”

He finished by emphasizing that everything outside the ropes can wait.

“Yeah, just feel like it’s not a road I want to go down today. I have a tournament to focus on, and I’m going to go hit a few balls and hit a few putts. It’s my job to go out there and shoot a low round tomorrow. Anything outside of that is outside my control.”

For a player known for carefully choosing his words, Scheffler’s response may have created even more intrigue than if he had simply offered an opinion. Whether he ultimately supports the R&A’s ruling, sympathizes with DeChambeau, or believes changes are needed to how rules situations are handled, remains unknown.

One thing is clear: Scottie Scheffler says he has “a ton to say.” The golf world will now be waiting to hear exactly what that is once The Open Championship comes to an end.