Scottie Scheffler Caddie Ted Scott Out-Earned Multiple PGA Tour Winners

Scottie Scheffler’s dominant run at the FedEx St. Jude Championship has produced another striking number away from the official PGA Tour leaderboard. With Scheffler earning more than $20.5 million in tournament winnings in 2026, his longtime caddie Ted Scott has already made an estimated $2 million from the world No. 1’s performances.

The estimate is based on the commonly cited caddie structure, which calls for receiving around 10% of a player’s tournament earnings. That figure would put Scott ahead of several established PGA Tour winners on this year’s money list, including five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and former world No. 1 Jason Day.

Scheffler’s victory at TPC Southwind was another major boost. He collected $3.6 million for winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight shots, taking his 2026 tournament earnings to $20,511,275. The victory was also the 21st PGA Tour title of his career, with Scott on his bag for every one of those wins.

Ted Scott’s Estimated 2026 Earnings Top Brooks Koepka and Jason Day

Based on the 10% caddie figure, Scott has earned approximately $2.05 million from Scheffler’s $20.51 million in 2026 tournament winnings.

That would place Scott above Koepka, who has earned $1,658,567 on the PGA Tour this season. Koepka made 16 starts, with 11 cuts and one top-10 finish, and finished outside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings.

Scott would also sit ahead of Jason Day, whose 2026 earnings stand at $1,864,529 in the provided standings. Other established players, including Tony Finau and Lucas Glover, are also behind Scott’s estimated figure based on the numbers provided.

The comparison is notable because Scott is not competing for prize money himself. His earnings are tied directly to Scheffler’s results, and Scheffler has produced one of the strongest seasons on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship with more than $20 million in tournament winnings for the year. His eight-shot victory added another $3.6 million and pushed his career PGA Tour earnings to $119,964,411.

That left him just over $1 million behind Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s official career money list. Scheffler also moved past Rory McIlroy, who finished 66th in Memphis.

Scott has been alongside Scheffler since November 2021. During that time, the pair has won four major championships and 21 PGA Tour events together.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott Continue Strong Partnership

The relationship between Scheffler and Scott has extended well beyond the results on the course. The two have remained together through Scheffler’s rise to the top of professional golf, with Scott serving as his caddie for every PGA Tour victory since their partnership began.

Their latest win in Memphis came after Scheffler produced rounds of 68, 61, 68 and 66 to finish at 17-under par. The second-round 61 tied the course record, while his final-round 66 gave him an eight-shot margin over Si Woo Kim.

Scott was also in the spotlight before the tournament for a different reason. He arrived in Memphis sporting a new mustache, prompting Scheffler to joke about his caddie’s latest look.

“I definitely won’t be joining him,” Scheffler said. “I feel like he always does something like that this time of year, but yeah, he looks stupid.”

Away from the lighter moment, Scott’s role has remained central to Scheffler’s success. Their partnership has produced 21 PGA Tour wins and four major championships.

With the BMW Championship and Tour Championship still ahead, Scheffler has further opportunities to add to his 2026 winnings. If he continues producing at the same level, Scott’s estimated earnings will rise as well, potentially keeping the caddie ahead of even more established PGA Tour winners on the season’s money list.