Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scottie Scheffler began working with caddie Ted Scott in late 2021 and the two have had a great partnership in 2022 going into 2023. Scott is known for previously working with Bubba Watson for almost 15 years, winning many PGA Tour events in the process. Scott is from Lafayette, Louisiana.

Here’s what you need to know about Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott:

1. Ted Scott Revealed Why He Decided to Work With Scottie Scheffler & Said His Family Prayed on the Decision

Scheffler and Scott have both spoken about their decision to work together, with Scheffler revealing that he really wanted to work with a Christian. “I just think the world of him as a person so that was why I was attracted to him just being a potential good partner for me out on the course,” Scheffler told Golf Monthly.

Scott told Golfweek, “He called me up and said, ‘I really want to work with a Christian.’ That’s how I try to live my life.” He continued, “The other thing he said was, ‘I really like competing.’ I said, ‘I like competing.’ Thought it could be a fun thing. We hashed out the details.”

However, Scott said he didn’t agree to return to caddying immediately and asked his family for advice. He told Golf Monthly that he asked his family to “pray on it for a week,” and they were the ones who came back and told him to join Scheffler. “I had my kids pray about it,” he told Golf. “It took a week, and they said, dad, we think you ought to do it. I said, well, we’ll pray about it for another week. They said, we definitely think you should do it. And that was the deciding factor. I didn’t choose it.”

Scheffler praised his partnership with Scott in a press conference after his 2022 Masters win. “He keeps things loose,” Scheffler said. “We have a lot of fun together. I respect him a lot as a person, and I respect his work ethic as a caddie. And so, for me, it’s been a pretty easy relationship so far just because I respect him so much.”

2. Scottie Scheffler & Ted Scott Have Similar Personalities & Sense of Humor

Play

Video Video related to ted scott, scottie scheffler’s caddie: 5 fast facts you need to know 2023-04-06T06:00:53-04:00

Scheffler shared that he and Scott get along really well because they have similar types of humor and they’re both hardworking. In one interview, he said, “He works really hard and I have a lot of respect for that and he’s really good on the golf course as well. We do a good job of managing our way around the course and it keeps things pretty loose and calm. You know, we’ve been doing a good job together.”

Despite Scott’s hard work, Scheffler said he also likes that he “doesn’t take himself too seriously,” just like him. He described his caddie as “a pretty goofy guy” and said Scott tells a lot of “dad jokes.” He added, “His dad jokes are pretty good we got a good chuckle out of them and like I said he keeps things loose. We have a lot of fun together.”

On a more serious note, there’s a lot of respect between the two and Scheffler shared at a press conference that they haven’t really had issues adapting to each other’s work styles because of that.

3. Ted Scott Teaches Golf Online & Was a Foosball Champion When He Was Younger

Play

Ted Scott's hilarious story about his first week as a professional caddie You've got to start somewhere, right? Following a screening of the film "Loopers: A Caddie's Long Walk" as part of The Caddie Network's #CajunCaddie promotion in New Orleans, Ted Scott — a two-time Masters-winning caddie with Bubba Watson — shared the hilarious story of his first week as a professional caddie. It was a learning… 2019-04-24T15:29:29Z

In addition to being a caddie, Scott also teaches golf online. He shared that he wanted to focus on teaching once he and Bubba Watson parted ways but had to put that on the backburner as he started working for Scheffler instead.

In addition to his teaching, Scott is also a foosball champion, having won the World Foosball Championship in 1994, according to Golf Digest. The Lafayette, Louisiana native said he’d spend his open class in high school at his neighbor’s pool hall and played pool all the time.

After he turned 18 years old, he started going to the pool hall at night, he shared with Links Players. He heard loud noises in the back of the establishment and said, “People were hooting and hollering, getting real loud. It sounded like the greatest competition ever, and the curiosity killed me.”

The noise was coming from a foosball game, and Scott was immediately hooked. He said he got the tournament organizer there to agree to give him lessons and kept improving. “I started traveling around and in 1994, my partner and I won the amateur doubles world championship,” he shared. “It consumed me, the way any sport can. I loved it, I was good at it, and now I was a champion.”

4. Ted Scott Praised Scottie Scheffler After His Masters Win in 2022

Play

Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Meets With the Press | The Masters Masters champion Scottie Scheffler meets with the press following his victory at Augusta National on Sunday. #theMasters 2022-04-11T00:26:46Z

Scheffler and Scott have both praised each other since Scheffler’s win at the Masters in 2022 with Scott on his bag. In his post-win press conference, Scheffler heaped praise on his caddie, saying, “I can’t speak highly enough of Ted as a person and as a caddie. I respect him so much just as a person, he’s such a fun guy to be around, he’s a man of faith and I love him and I can’t say enough about him.”

Scheffler said Scott represents all the positive qualities someone would want in a caddie or in another person in general, including humility, hardworking, and fun. “He’s an amazing guy and to be able to have him on the bag is so special,” Scheffler concluded.

In another interview after his win, he said Scott works really hard and knows the course really well so it’s been really easy for the two to get along. According to Golf, Scott got emotional after the Masters win and credited Scheffler and his family for their support. “I think he has an incredible family and his wife has an incredible family and he has an incredible wife,” Scott shared.

“So the first thing is what happens after he leaves the course,” he added. “You know, this guy is very loved at home. … I think the beginning of it, knowing that golf is not first and that gives you the comfort to go out and make mistakes and still perform.” Scott also described Scheffler as very driven, someone who’s constantly working to improve and putting in a lot of time at practice.

5. Ted Scott Is Married With Kids & He’s Opened Up About What Life as a Caddie Entails

Scott opened up about the life of a caddie in an interview with Links Players and said the main takeaways are that there’s a lot of time spent traveling and walking.

In his interview from 2018, Scott shared that he was married with two kids and the most important thing is family. “First off, [my wife] Melanie and I have an understanding that if my time away ever gets to be too much, she can tell me,” he said. Despite that, Scott revealed that he’d calculated the time he puts at work as a caddie compared to a 9-to-5 job and he concluded that he gets to spend more time at home with his family.

“I don’t see them every night, but when I’m home I get to hang out with my wife and kids all the time, which is great because we are an active crew,” he revealed. “Melanie grew up in a house full of nine kids, so they were always looking to get outside, and we do the same thing with our two. We play basketball and tennis and volleyball and soccer and we swim. My kids are adventurous.”

When it comes to the walking part of the job, Scott was clear that it’s not just a stroll in the park. He said he’ll walk on average 55 miles a week while carrying a 50-pound bag on one side of his body. Scott also shared that he works more with Scheffler than with Watson because Scheffler puts in a lot more time at practice.

In addition to carrying the bag, Scott said his job also involves managing the pro golfer’s emotions and making sure they’re in a good place. “I’m a big fan of just letting your personality shine,” he spilled. “That’s what makes us all unique as individuals. I definitely don’t try to curb that unless it’s detrimental to his game, which it very seldom is.”