Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Dad Would Do for Him After FedEx Cup Win

Scottie Scheffler closed his 2026 PGA Tour season with another major milestone Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. The world No. 1 rallied from three shots behind Viktor Hovland to win the Tour Championship by three strokes and claim his second FedEx Cup title.

The victory gave Scheffler his third win of the season and his 22nd PGA Tour victory in 170 starts. It also moved him past Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s career money list after Scheffler collected the $10 million winner’s prize. His season ended with another strong finish after a year that included multiple runner-up results and 10 top-five finishes.

As Scheffler reflected on the season after securing the title, he also spoke about the people and values that have remained important to him throughout his career.

Scottie Scheffler Details His Family’s Unconditional Support

Scottie Scheffler said his family has always provided a place where he knows he is loved, regardless of what happens on the golf course.

Speaking to “Golf Channel” after the win, Scheffler said his close family begins with his parents. He then highlighted the lengths his father would go to in order to protect him.

“My dad would lay in front of traffic for me if it meant that I wouldn’t get a scratch on my elbow,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler also explained that his results have never determined the support he receives at home.

“I feel like no matter how I play on the golf course, I’m always coming home to people that love me,” he said.

The comments came after Scheffler completed a season that tested his ability to remain consistent. He won the American Express in January, then went more than five months without another victory before winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship and Tour Championship during the postseason.

His family’s support, as Scheffler described it, provides a sense of security separate from his results and achievements in professional golf.

That foundation also shaped how Scheffler viewed his ambitions while growing up in the sport.

Scottie Scheffler Says Chasing His Dreams Was Never About Guaranteed Success

Scottie Scheffler said his parents encouraged him to pursue his golf dreams while making it clear that failing to reach the PGA Tour would not change how they viewed him.

“Growing up in golf, your parents want what’s best for you and obviously want you to succeed and achieve your dreams,” Scheffler said.

But he added that there was never an expectation that success was required for him to have his family’s approval.

“I also felt that it was okay if I didn’t make it out,” Scheffler said. “If I didn’t win today or if I never made it to the PGA Tour, that was okay for all of us.”

Scheffler said his parents wanted him to chase his ambitions, but they did not make his personal worth dependent on the outcome.

“My parents wanted me to chase after my dreams, and I’m just glad to have their support,” he said.

That perspective has remained relevant throughout a professional career marked by both major victories and difficult stretches. Scheffler finished second at the Masters, RBC Heritage and Cadillac Championship this season and also had two playoff losses before winning two of the final three postseason events.

He has continued to compete at a high level despite those setbacks. His 2026 season included one missed cut, the tour’s top marks in scoring, money, and strokes gained, and the most top-five, top-10, and top-25 finishes.

Scheffler now enters the offseason with another FedEx Cup title and a season that further added to his growing list of accomplishments.