Scottie Scheffler Faces Unexpected New Challenge Ahead of Byron Nelson Title Defense

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler returns to Texas this week looking to defend his title at the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The tournament begins Thursday, May 21, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, where Scheffler enters as the overwhelming favorite after dominating the event one year ago.

However, the course is expected to play much differently this time around following significant renovations completed after the PGA Tour’s last visit.

Scheffler acknowledged the changes ahead of the tournament and said the updated layout presents a more demanding test.

“I actually came up and played the course a few weeks ago,” Scheffler said. “I think tee-to-green it is definitely better than what it was before.”

“I think it’s a more interesting test,” he continued. “The greens have added a significant amount of slope to them.”

“There’s a bit more thought that you need when it comes to playing this golf course,” Scheffler added. “The real challenge, I think, to this golf course is for sure on and around the greens.”

Scottie Scheffler Dominated the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025

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Scheffler enters the tournament as the defending champion after a historic performance in 2025.

The Dallas-area native finished at 31-under par last year, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Erik van Rooyen. Scheffler posted rounds of 61, 63, 66, and 63 during the dominant victory.

The win further established Scheffler as one of the PGA Tour’s top players on home turf.

This year, however, he arrives after a tied-14th finish at the PGA Championship at Aronimink last week.

Despite some criticism surrounding his putting performance during the major, Scheffler said he remains confident in that part of his game.

“I guess just putting specific, like I said talking about Tom, you kind of just go through ebbs and flows,” Scheffler said ahead of the tournament.

“Overall, I feel like I’m in a good spot,” he continued. “I’ve actually putted the best that I have in my career so far this year.”

Scheffler also referenced a similar stretch during the 2025 season before rebounding with a strong performance at The Open Championship.

“I just want to make sure I’m starting the ball on line, and I want to make sure I’m lined up where I think I’m lined up,” he said. “That’s what I did, and I went on to have a great putting week and a great tournament.”

Scheffler Remains Tournament Favorite at TPC Craig Ranch

Oddsmakers continue to view Scheffler as the clear favorite despite recent scrutiny over his putting.

Scheffler currently ranks 29th on the PGA Tour in one-putt percentage and 34th in three-putt avoidance this season. He is gaining 0.48 strokes on the field with his putting, which still marks the second-best putting year of his professional career.

Betting analysts have also pointed to the flatter greens at TPC Craig Ranch as a favorable setup for the world No. 1.

“Let’s not overcomplicate this,” one analyst wrote regarding Scheffler’s +170 odds. “Scheffler is the best player in the world by a decent margin and the best player in this field by a wide, wide margin.”

The analyst also noted that the renovated greens should fit Scheffler’s strengths better than the difficult surfaces players faced at Aronimink.

Scheffler will tee off Thursday morning from the 10th hole at 8:33 a.m. ET, alongside Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim.

Other Players to Watch at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

While Scheffler headlines the field, several other golfers enter the tournament with momentum.

Tom Kim was identified as a potential contender after recently recording a top-10 finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic and successfully qualifying for next month’s U.S. Open.

Eric Cole has also generated attention after posting three straight top-15 finishes, including a tie for sixth at Myrtle Beach.

Cole previously finished tied for fifth at the Byron Nelson and could benefit from the softer conditions and wider landing areas expected at TPC Craig Ranch.