Scottie Scheffler Could Be Punished for Leading FedEx Cup Standings

Scottie Scheffler remains at the top of the FedEx Cup standings as the PGA Tour moves toward the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The world No. 1 is preparing for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, beginning a three-week stretch that will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Scheffler has put together a strong season despite not being at his best throughout the campaign. He has one victory in 17 PGA Tour starts, along with 11 top-five finishes and five runner-up results. His latest second-place finish came at the 3M Open, where he closed with an 8-under 63 but finished three shots behind Jackson Koivun.

The FedEx Cup standings will become increasingly important as the playoffs approach. Scheffler has already won the season-long competition once, in 2024, and his position gives him a clear path toward another opportunity at East Lake.

Scottie Scheffler Could Be Disadvantaged at East Lake

Scottie Scheffler could actually be disadvantaged by leading the FedEx Cup standings heading into the Tour Championship, according to Antony Martin of “HITC.”

The concern comes from the tournament’s current format, which could leave the season-long points leader without a meaningful advantage when the final event begins.

The PGA Tour changed the Tour Championship format last year, removing the starting strokes system.

All 30 players now begin the tournament at the same score, creating a straight four-round competition at East Lake to determine the FedEx Cup champion.

Under the current setup, the player leading the FedEx Cup standings tees off last on Thursday alongside the player ranked second. Martin argues that the late tee time can create more difficult playing conditions.

The greens can become bumpier and crustier during the afternoon as heat dries them out. The wind also tends to strengthen later in the day, while bunker sand can lose some of its smoothness as play progresses.

There is also a psychological element. Players in the later groups can already be several shots behind the early leaders before they begin their own rounds.

Martin suggested that the top two players in the FedEx Cup standings should instead tee off first on Thursday, before the normal tee-time format returns for the final three rounds.

“Since the starting strokes format has been taken away, it has become incredibly difficult to win the Tour Championship,” Martin wrote.

He also questioned the value of finishing high in the season-long standings if the leader does not receive an advantage at East Lake.

Scheffler Builds Strong Case With 3M Open Finish

Scheffler’s recent form has continued to strengthen his position at the top of the FedEx Cup standings. At the 3M Open, he shot 64-63 over the final two rounds and finished three shots behind Koivun.

The result marked Scheffler’s fifth runner-up finish of the season, joining his victory at The American Express.

According to Adam Stanley of the “PGA Tour,” Scheffler and Cameron Young in 2022 are the only golfers in the last 40 years to record at least five runner-up finishes in a single PGA Tour season.

Scheffler also produced strong numbers at TPC Twin Cities. He gained 4.6 strokes on approach for the week and nearly six strokes with his putting.

Despite the result, Scheffler said he enjoyed the tournament and praised the Minnesota fans.

“This week was tremendous,” Scheffler said. “The fans were great this week, the tournament was really solid. Was able to do some good stuff and hear some cheers. It was definitely a lot of fun with the fans this week.”

With the FedEx Cup Playoffs approaching, Scheffler’s position remains significant. He has another chance to win the season-long competition, but the current Tour Championship structure could determine how much benefit there is to finishing first.