Scottie Scheffler Announces Changed Plans After Missed Cut During Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler’s preparation for next week’s Open Championship will begin earlier than expected after the world No. 1 missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, ending one of the PGA Tour’s longest active streaks of consecutive made cuts.

Scheffler carded a two-over 72 in Friday’s second round at The Renaissance Club to finish level par for the tournament, two shots outside the cut line. The result brought an end to his streak of 78 consecutive PGA Tour cuts made, his first missed cut since the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The four-time major champion had entered the Genesis Scottish Open looking to build momentum before defending his Open Championship title at Royal Birkdale. Instead, his early exit has prompted a change in plans as he shifts his focus to the year’s final major.

Scottie Scheffler Adjusts Open Championship Preparation After Scottish Open Exit

Scottie Scheffler says his preparation has now changed for his Open Championship title defence next week after missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He also reacted to his made cut streak ending: “Yeah, it's a little different now with some of the Signature Events not… https://t.co/sHMrOcZzlh pic.twitter.com/5Zx7DPtr81 — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 10, 2026

Scheffler acknowledged that his schedule has changed after being eliminated before the weekend.

Asked how he would prepare for The Open after the unexpected early finish, Scheffler said, “A little different than I was planning. So I guess I’ll figure out how I’ll get down to Birkdale and then kind of go from there.”

The missed cut gives him several extra days to familiarize himself with Royal Birkdale before the championship begins next week.

Scheffler also reflected on the end of his remarkable run of consistency on the PGA Tour.

“Yeah, it’s a little different now with some of the Signature Events not having cuts,” Scheffler said.

“But you know, this is — I don’t think I finished outside of the top 20 or something like that many times this year.”

Despite the disappointment, he remained positive about his performances throughout the season.

“I’m definitely proud of the consistency, and wish I had a couple days over the weekend to make up some ground. But overall, get down to Birkdale a little earlier than expected and get used to a new course.”

Scheffler’s Scottish Open ended on a frustrating note. Needing a birdie at the final hole to make the weekend, he instead made bogey to finish two shots below the cut line.

Scottie Scheffler Looks Ahead to Royal Birkdale Despite Rare Missed Cut

Scheffler admitted it was difficult to explain what went wrong over two rounds in Scotland.

“It felt like nothing was going right,” he said after missing the cut.

“I didn’t really feel like I played that bad. This golf course can be just tough at times. There’s some humps and mounds out there.”

His second round began with two bogeys in his opening three holes before another inconsistent stretch prevented him from climbing back inside the projected cut line.

Although the missed cut ended a streak that had lasted 1,428 days, Scheffler pointed to recent history as a reason for optimism heading into The Open Championship.

“This is a golf course I feel like I can play well on,” he said of The Renaissance Club. “I just haven’t for some reason. I think this is my second missed cut here.”

Scheffler also recalled a similar experience last year.

“It’s funny. Last year, I got really frustrated on this golf course playing some good golf and just not really able to get anything going as well. Then I went and played well at The Open Championship.”

While he admitted he will evaluate whether the Genesis Scottish Open remains part of his future schedule, his immediate attention is now firmly on Royal Birkdale.

“I’ll reflect on that kind of at the end of the year and assess what my plans are going into next season,” Scheffler said.

Despite the rare setback, Scheffler remains among the favorites heading into The Open Championship. His early departure from Scotland gives him additional preparation time before attempting to defend the Claret Jug, with the world No. 1 hoping a disappointing week at The Renaissance Club becomes only a brief interruption in an otherwise remarkably consistent run.