Scottie Scheffler Makes Concerning Admission Before US Open

Scottie Scheffler’s game is not where the star wants it to be with the US Open teeing off in a little more than one week. Scheffler finished T12 at The Memorial and described his play as “pretty frustrating” while leaving the door open for a bit of optimism.

“Overall, I would say pretty frustrating, but the way I played the last two days I definitely feel a lot better with kind of where things are at than I did coming off the course on Friday,” Scheffler told reporters on June 7, 2026.

“I guess I should say in the middle of the round Friday. I started hitting some did good shots on the back nine Friday, and then I played decent the last couple days. I just wasn’t sharp enough to make the big move that I needed to make.”

Scheffler is not playing in this week’s Canadian Open. Instead, Scheffler will look to improve his game with individual work in preparation for the US Open on June 18.

US Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler Is the Favorite to Win the Major

Scheffler may not be pleased with the state of his game, but Vegas still has the golfer as the favorite to win the US Open. The star sits as a +550 favorite just ahead of Rory McIlroy at +900 in the golf odds, per FanDuel.

Following The Memorial, Scheffler expressed frustration as well as slight optimism about his game.

“Just couldn’t really get anything going,” Scheffler explained. “It felt like when I was getting something going — like, yesterday was a good example. I made kind of a silly — not a silly, but I had a hard 2-putt on 11. 3-putt and then I go to the next hole and I hit the shot in the back bunker, and then you just kind of know you have no chance from back there.

“Just little stuff like that. Then hit it in the hazard on 14 yesterday. Just little things, little mistakes that I don’t typically make, I felt like I was making this week. So a few things to clean up in the off week, but overall, I feel pretty comfortable with where my game’s at.”

Scottie Scheffler Is Looking to Win the Career Grand Slam With a US Open Victory

It is challenging to get too worked up over Scheffler’s form given the star’s resume. Yet, Scheffler is still searching for the first US Open win of his career.

Scheffler finished T2 in 2022 but is pushing for a US Open win to complete the career Grand Slam. The golfer discussed how the US Open is shaping up at Shinnecock Hills.

“It’s one of those courses where there’s a ton of space out there, but the areas you have to hit into are quite small,” Scheffler noted. “So looking at like tee balls where some of ’em are somewhat blind and you’re kind of hitting over that like higher fescue type grass.

“Then going into some of the greens, the greens are going to play really small, especially if they get firm and it should be really challenging week.”