Scottie Scheffler Sheds Light on Jordan Spieth’s Sudden Disappearance From 3M Open Field

Jordan Spieth won’t tee it up at TPC Twin Cities this week and his absence caught plenty of people off guard.

The 3M Open had trumpeted Spieth’s commitment to the field just 10 days earlier, only to quietly scrub those announcements once Friday’s official field list dropped without his name.

No explanation for the reversal was offered.

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 and the biggest name in this year’s 3M Open field, addressed Spieth’s withdrawal during his Wednesday press conference in Blaine.

“I haven’t spoken to him since after the Open, but he’s played a lot of tournaments this year. A lot more than maybe he normally has,” Scheffler said. “Playing golf is tough mentally; it’s more of a grind than anything.”

He connected Spieth’s withdrawal as a calculated, necessary reset rather than a red flag.

“It’s understanding for him to maybe need a week off, especially as he tries to grind and make his way kind of into the top 50 to get back into the bigger events next year,” Scheffler said. “We play a lot of golf at home and he works super, super hard. I’m sure he’s bummed not to be here this week.”

Scottie Scheffler and Wife Meredith Are Enjoying a Good Time in Minnesota

Scheffler pointed to the tournament’s family-friendly reputation as a reason he decided on adding the 3M Open to his schedule.

With his wife Meredith and their two young sons, Bennett and Remy, in tow, he described TPC Twin Cities’ atmosphere as ideal for a player trying to balance a demanding travel schedule with family life.

“This was a tournament I heard was a good one to take your family to,” Scheffler said. “My days are busy most of the time, so for my family to be able to have something fun to do is really nice. I’d say that’s something that really stood out to me.”

During the Pro-Am on Wednesday, a lot of fans gathered for autographs from the four-time major winner.

What’s Next for Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler?

Spieth will appear in Detroit next week for the Rocket Classic. He is going to tee it up at the course for the first time in his career.

Currently ranked 57th on the rankings, he is out of the top 50, missing out on the BMW Championship. If things do not change, he might have to go the same route of relying on sponsor exemptions like this year.

As for Scheffler, he will appear at the St. Jude Championship next.