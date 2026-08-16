Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith’s Personal Message That Helped Him at St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler has struggled this year on the greens. Despite coming close to a trophy multiple times, he has failed, racking up 10 top-5 finishes that aren’t wins.

So, that is incredibly frustrating for any golfer, but especially for Scheffler because he is of a very competitive nature. Then, how does he manage to keep on going every week? The answer is his wife Meredith.

She is the reason Scheffler has again found himself in the lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Back during the 2022 season, before her husband lifted his first major trophy, Scheffler was in doubt. He broke down crying before the final round the night before not being able to handle the pressure. Meredith calmed him down.

“If you win this golf tournament today, if you lose this golf tournament by ten shots, if you never win another golf tournament again, I’m still going to love you, you’re still the same person, Jesus loves you, and nothing changes,” she said.

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith Rarely Misses his Tournaments

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, always comes to support him on the course. She does not miss many events. There are only two times when Scheffler did not find his wife beside him after lifting the trophy.

During the 2024 season, Meredith was pregnant with baby Bennett and was about to go into labour during the Masters. Scheffler won the tournament.

“In my head, all I can think about right now is getting home,” he revealed. “I’m not thinking about the tournament. I’m not thinking about the green jacket. I’m trying to answer your questions and I’m trying to get home.”

Meredith missed the RBC Heritage as well. It immediately follows the Masters and Scheffler secured a victory there too. Baby Bennett arrived late in May.

Scottie Scheffler Wants to be a Better Father Than a Golfer

Scheffler has always desired to be a better father than a golfer. His family matters to him more than golf.

“I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer,” he said back during The Open in 2025. “That’s what’s more important to me.”

He is excited for the upcoming off season where he is going to spend a lot of time with Meredith and sons.

“It takes a lot of work for me to be able to do this for a living, and it’s a lot of sacrifice for [Meredith]. To be able to celebrate those moments for both of us is really cool,” Scheffler added.