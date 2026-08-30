Scottie Scheffler’s Immediate Message to Meredith After Tour Championship Win

Scottie Scheffler has won the Tour Championship with a three-shot lead. He began the day behind Viktor Hovland but shot 4-under during the final round to finish 16-under.

This win hands him $10 million in prize money and a ludicrous amount in bonus money. With this win, he overtakes Tiger Woods as the highest earner in PGA Tour history.

He also set a new record for the highest earnings in a season. Scheffler himself set the record in 2024. After lifting the trophy on Sunday, he could not help but dedicate the win to his wife, Meredith.

He shared how it felt to achieve the feat having her by his side week in and week out.

“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “We’re at a stage right now where the boys are able to travel and Mer’s able to come out every week. Parts of it are very tough when you’re setting up Pack ‘n Plays, tents in the middle of the night, sound machines, trying to get the air conditioning working when you’re across the pond, little stuff like that that people don’t see.

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I think times can be tough, but I don’t think Mer and I would trade it for anything. It’s fun to be able to travel as a family and I’ll soak it in as long as I can.”

Scottie Scheffler Beats Tiger Woods

Scheffler has managed to surpass Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner held the top spot for almost a decade. With Sunday’s win, Scheffler will reach 130,390,661.

He is also nearing another Woods record. Scheffler has now spent 80 weeks as the No. 1 on the FedEx leaderboard. The highest ever is held by Woods, at 85 weeks. Judging by his form, he is soon to beat that record in the upcoming season.

“I think that’s something I’m very proud of,” Scheffler said after the win. “I think when you look over the course of the season and especially some of the tough starts — shooting over par to start a tournament on the PGA TOUR is never a good spot to be in. I’m very proud of fighting back and having some good finishes and even giving myself some chances to win with some of those poor starts.”

Scottie Scheffler Now a Firm Contender for Player of the Year

Rory McIlroy said Wyndham Clark’s win at the BMW Championship has made the award a very big debate. Justin Thomas chimed in on social media, saying that as it stood after Bellrive, Clark should win because wins matter more than consistency.

But one thing both players agreed on was that if Scheffler won the Tour Championship, the debate would be pointless. Well, that happened.

Scheffler is now the favorite to win Player of the Year again with three wins.