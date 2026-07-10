Scottie Scheffler News Emerges This Week Amid Unfortunate Scottish Open Development

It is no secret that Scottie Scheffler is not playing like his usual self. The dominating form that he displayed in 2025 is lost somewhere this year.

In no way is he playing badly because the 30-year-old has one win, four second-place finishes and two third-place finishes in 14 starts. But he is missing that special sauce in 2026.

Scheffler landed across the pond only recently. He has not had much time to explore North Berwick. But what he did visit was the North Berwick Golf Club.

To familiarize himself with the links golf style, the four-time major winner showed up on the course in a tee and shorts. He played a few rounds.

“When the world’s No.1 golfer pops out for a few holes on a beautiful evening at the West Links,” the official club account posted. “Relaxing, chilling out and having fun ahead of the @ScottishOpen! Great to see you at North Berwick, Scottie Scheffler!”

His off-form was evident again at the Renaissance Club. After 36 holes, he managed an even par, which put him outside the cut line.

Scheffler missed the cut for the first time since 2022, ending his 78-game streak.

Scottie Scheffler Eyes Australia and New Zealand Golf Debut

The World No. 1 is eyeing a trip Down Under. Scheffler wants to play in fall events taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

Recent PGA Tour schedule changes offer players more autumn freedom. Scheffler addressed this topic ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open.

“It definitely interests me. I’d like to see ‌how it shapes out the next couple of years. There’s a lot of places I think I’d like to play,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler recently turned 30. He wants to balance international competition with family responsibilities. The fall schedule usually allows him to disconnect and relax.

“I’m at a time in my life where I have a young family at home and young kids,” Scheffler said. “The fall is a special time for our family. It’s where we can really check ‌out and be ‌together and I get ⁠to spend a lot of time with my kids. So I hold those moments ​pretty sacred.”

Scottie Scheffler’s Cut Miss Really Casts a Shadow Over Next Week

Scheffler will be the defending champion at Royal Birkdale next week. He was hoping to win it again, but this week’s performance really casts some doubt over it.

“The perfect size trophy. Not too big, not too small and you get to drink out of it,” Scheffler said. “It will be very tough to hand it back on Tuesday, but I’ll be fighting like heck to get it back on Sunday.”

He will have quite a few days off now that he is heading to Southport early. It remains to be seen whether he can turn his performance around for next week.

“A little different than I was planning,” Scheffler replied when asked what his preparation plans were. “Figure out how I’ll get down to Birkdale and then kind of go from there.”