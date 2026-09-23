Scottie Scheffler Sends Blunt Message on ‘Stupid Rumors’ Days Before Presidents Cup

Scottie Scheffler is ready for Team USA to take on the International Team in the Presidents Cup, but the golfer revealed one frustration ahead of the event. Scheffler admitted to being frustrated by the “stupid rumors” surrounding potential dysfunctional team dynamics during past events.

“I think that’s something that’s probably been frustrating for us as American players, is some of the narrative that’s have gone on over the course of my team match play career,” Scheffler revealed during a September 22, 2026, media session.

“… Stuff like Patrick Cantlay not wearing his hat or stupid rumors that simply aren’t true, like meeting in a different team room and the Americans aren’t a close team. It’s something for us that can be very frustrating at times because it’s very much untrue.”

Scheffler is referencing the 2023 Ryder Cup where Patrick Cantlay famously did not wear a hat. There was speculation that Cantlay was protesting players not getting paid during the Ryder Cup.

Here’s what you need to know about Scheffler and the Presidents Cup.

Scottie Scheffler Called Out ‘Stupid Rumors’ Ahead of Presidents Cup

As for the 2026 Presidents Cup, Scheffler plans to attempt to block out the potential noise. The United States enter the Presidents Cup as heavy favorites to win.

“Like when I think about that kind of stuff, like I’ve always been at my best when I’m kind of out of the fray,” Scheffler added. “So putting my head down, getting to work and just going out there and trying to grind is what’s most important.

“I feel like a successful week for me this week may not necessarily be 5-0. If I can show up and do my best and execute, that for me is what I’ll define as successful.”

Scottie Scheffler & Team USA Are Heavy Favorites to Win the Presidents Cup

Drama aside, Scheffler sounds confident in the outlook for the United States. The last time fans saw Scheffler he notched a comeback victory during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

“I think right now we’ve struck a really good balance of being great friends and having fun with each other, but also understanding like — especially when you’re with guys,” Scheffler explained. “Giving each other the needle is a ton of fun. Guys love doing that to each other.

“I think when you get in the team environment, the guys this week have been really supportive of each other. I feel like our team environment is the best it’s ever been. I really feel like we’re working as a unit now, and like I said, excited to get the week going.”