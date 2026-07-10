Scottie Scheffler Dealt Unfortunate News Days Before The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler is proving that he is indeed human as the golfer was dealt less than ideal news ahead of The Open Championship. Scheffler’s streak of making the cut has come to an end.

The golfer has officially missed the cut at the Scottish Open. Prior to the news, Scheffler had made the cut in 78 consecutive PGA Tour events.

“Scottie Scheffler will miss the cut for the first time in 78 events @ScottishOpen,” the PGA Tour detailed in a July 10, 2026, message on X.

“The last time he missed the cut was 1,428 days ago at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.”

Scheffler needed to birdie the 18th hole in order to remain in the field for the Scottish Open. Ahead of the second round, Scheffler did not sound concerned about his status.

“I did some good stuff,” Scheffler told reporters on July 9. “Wish I could have gotten a few more shots out of it but yeah, overall, I think pretty solid. I wish — like to keep a clean card, so two bogeys hurts.

“But maybe could have played the par 5s a little bit better. I didn’t take advantage of those today. But overall, nothing crazy. Just a decent day.”

Now, Scheffler will need to rebound in a hurry as The Open starts on Thursday, July 16.

The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler Is Still the Favorite to Win Major

Scheffler finished 2-over-par at the Scottish Open. Despite his subpar showing, Scheffler remains the favorite heading into The Open.

The latest odds list Scheffler as a +500 favorite to win the major, per DraftKings. Rory McIlroy is next in line at +750, while Jon Rahm is a distant third at +1600.



There is not a lot of recent history to go off of in terms of how Scheffler tends to respond to the surprising news of missing the cut. Given Scheffler’s resume, fans can expect the golfer to bounce back, but it is less than ideal timing with The Open fast approaching.

Rory McIlroy Heads Into The Open in Top Form, While Scottie Scheffler Deals With Rare Missed Cut

It is a bit of uncharted waters for Scheffler, especially heading into a major. Meanwhile, McIlroy looks to be in top form and is pointing to being more selective with his schedule as a major reason for his recent success.

“The benefits are seeing my family more,” McIlroy explained to reporters on July 9. “Feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life. And then the challenge is, I feel like even though I have played pretty sparsely over the past few months, the starts of my tournaments have all been really good.

“So it’s not like I’m coming in and starting slow, and the little bit of extra practice I think actually helps in some ways,” McIlroy continued.

“I think one of the other benefits for me, like I’m nearly 20 years into this, and I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible, and playing a lighter schedule definitely does that.”