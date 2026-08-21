Concerning Scottie Scheffler News Emerges at the BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler endured a difficult opening round at the BMW Championship, shooting a 2-over 72 at Bellerive Country Club on Thursday. The world No. 1 struggled early and was four over par through his first seven holes before recovering to limit the damage.

The performance came just days after Scheffler dominated the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight shots. However, there was another concern after his round in St. Louis. Scheffler did not stop for his usual media duties, with Dallas Morning News reporting that his voice was hoarse and that he said he was sick while heading to the locker room.

The result leaves Scheffler with work to do as he tries to continue his FedExCup Playoffs run. He entered the BMW Championship as the defending champion and the clear leader in the standings, while Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun and Matt Fitzpatrick all opened strongly at Bellerive.

Scottie Scheffler Reveals Illness After BMW Championship Struggle

Scheffler’s opening round was a sharp contrast to his performance at TPC Southwind last week.

He began Thursday with three consecutive bogeys and was four over through seven holes. He eventually steadied his round and finished with a 72, but the score was his highest opening round since the U.S. Open in June.

Scheffler’s condition appeared to explain his unusual struggles. According to the Dallas Morning News, “Scheffler’s voice was hoarse when he said he didn’t want to stop to talk, saying only that he was sick as he headed for the locker room.”

Scheffler is usually available to reporters after his rounds, regardless of his score. His decision not to speak after Thursday’s round, therefore, stood out.

His statistics also showed where he struggled.

Scheffler ranked 48th in the field in strokes gained on approach and 47th in strokes gained putting. He lost 2.065 strokes with his approach play and 2.373 strokes on the greens.

His driving was better by comparison, with Scheffler ranking 23rd in strokes gained off the tee. He also ranked 11th around the green.

The challenge now is to recover quickly ahead of Friday’s second round.

Rory McIlroy and U.S. Open Champions Set the Pace

While Scheffler struggled, Rory McIlroy produced a much different opening round.

McIlroy carded a bogey-free 64 to share the lead at Bellerive. The performance came after a disappointing FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he failed to break par in any round following a four-week break after the Open Championship.

McIlroy said he returned home to work with swing coach Michael Bannon after Memphis.

“I went home and I worked on a few things and at least got myself back in a frame of mind where like I felt like I’m at least back on the right path of what I’m doing with my game and with my swing,” McIlroy said. “It’s certainly a work in progress. Days like this are encouraging, obviously. There’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Gary Woodland also opened with a 64, while Wyndham Clark and J.J. Spaun shot 65s. Matt Fitzpatrick was one shot further back at 66.

The BMW Championship has added importance because only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings after this week advance to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

Woodland began the week at No. 31 and therefore has a clear target in St. Louis. “I can promise you East Lake wasn’t on my mind to start the year,” Woodland said.

For Scheffler, the immediate focus is different. After his dominant win in Memphis, he now needs to recover from a difficult opening round while managing his health and trying to remain in contention at Bellerive.