Scottie Scheffler Dealt Personal News Amid FedExCup Playoffs

It has been quite a start to the week for Scottie Scheffler. The most obvious news is that Scheffler won the St. Jude Championship and sits at No. 1 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings with two tournaments remaining.

Before Scheffler won the St. Jude Championship, the golfer received some major news. The Presidents Cup announced that Scheffler is officially competing in the event.

“A familiar face in the Red, White and Blue 🇺🇸,” the Presidents Cup announced in an August 17, 2026, message on X.

“Scottie Scheffler has secured his place on the U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup.”

The Presidents Cup tees off on September 24, at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois

Let’s dive into the latest PGA Tour golf news.

Scottie Scheffler Will Not Hold an Advantage at Tour Championship Based on the FedExCup Playoffs Standings

Scheffler sits in a good position to win the Tour Championship with two weeks to go. It is worth noting that the FedExCup standings arguably matter less than ever heading into the Tour Championship.

Scheffler will no longer hold an advantage with staggered scoring at East Lake based on the FedExCup Playoffs standings. Instead, Scheffler and the other 29 golfers will all start at even par.



This means that even if Scheffler stays hot at the BMW Championship, there is no massive advantage heading into the Tour Championship. The PGA Tour introduced this rule change at the 2025 tournament in Atlanta.

“I was not a fan of it,” Scheffler said of the previous format in 2025, per ESPN. “I didn’t think it was a good way to end the year, for a variety of reasons.

“I’m much more happy with this format. I think having a good golf tournament on a really good golf course to finish off our season is extremely important.”

Scottie Scheffler: ‘I Felt Like I Found Something’

With the playoff race heating up, Scheffler appears to be finding his form at just the right time. The star pointed to the short break he took prior to the start of the PGA Tour playoffs as a major reason for his strong play at the St. Jude Championship.

Scheffler outlined his attack plan in recent weeks as the star did not compete at PGA tournaments and instead focused on practicing ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.

“Yeah, I went home, got a few days of rest, got some practice in,” Scheffler told reporters on August 16. “I felt like I found something kind of just getting my hands on the club.

“I had a really good kind of prep week coming in, probably the best I played at home over the course of this year. I didn’t really feel like I needed to be on the range hitting balls. I just went out and played pretty much all weekend. I didn’t really spend much time practicing. I was just getting out playing, competing,” Scheffler added.

“I played well, and I felt like a good week was coming. It was nice to come in here feeling like I’m playing well and to show up and kind of do it.”