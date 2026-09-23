Scottie Scheffler Opens Up on Pressure Ahead of Presidents Cup

Despite being the longtime World No. 1 in golf, Scottie Scheffler’s record in team competition has been far less dominant than his individual resume.

As the Presidents Cup prepares to tee off Thursday, Sept. 24, at Medinah Country Club, Scheffler once again finds himself in a format that has proven to be a much different challenge from the individual game. With the world No. 1 expected to show up for the American team, fans will see how Scheffler faces the pressure when it isn’t just his own.

Scheffler’s Team Play

Scheffler’s first appearance in a major team competition came during the 2021 Ryder Cup. At the time, he wasn’t as familiar golf fame. But, Scheffler made an impressive debut, going 2-0-1 as the United States won at Whistling Straits.

His results since then have not been the same.

As reported by GOLF Magazine, in his two previous Presidents Cup appearances, Scheffler is 3-5-1 overall. He is 1-3-0 in foursomes, 2-0-1 in four-ball and 0-2-0 in singles. His Ryder Cup record is similar. Through the 2025 Ryder Cup, he is 3-6-3 overall, including a 0-4-0 record in foursomes, a 1-2-2 record in four-ball and a 2-0-1 record in singles.

As a player who has established himself as one of the most dominant golfers, those numbers stand out. But, recently, Scheffler opened up on the different kind of pressure that comes with team format.

“As a hyper-competitive person, I think sometimes I can probably try too hard,” Scheffler said, according to the Associated Press. “I think when you look at this format, and like you said, maybe my record hasn’t matched up to what I think that it should be, could it be trying too hard? I think that’s definitely a factor for sure.”

Scheffler went on to explain how another person adds to the equation, and makes things more difficult.

“For me, it’s different in the sense that you also have a partner with you and you’re playing for somebody outside yourself, and that’s a lot different as well.”

These differences can make finding the right balance difficult, especially for someone like Scheffler, who cares very much.

“Striking the balance between how much do you care, I think that’s something I’m always trying to figure out,” he said. “Definitely for me, I think just trying less would be really important. It’s just one of those things that’s a lot easier said than done.”

U.S. Captain Brandt Snedeker highlighted how much the entire U.S. Team cares, including himself, when asked about finding Scheffler a consistent partner for the upcoming Presidents Cup.

“I think there’s an inherent kind of – not fear for the guy they’re playing with, but a feeling of I’m letting him down,” Snedeker said. “He’s the best player in the world. He’s so good at everything; no matter what I do isn’t going to be good enough.”

2026 Presidents Cup

This year, Scheffler seems focused on not allowing his previous results to dictate what happens at the tournament

“When you think about expectations and all that stuff, all I can control is what I can control, and that’s going out and trying to execute,” he said. “A successful week for me is not necessarily winning all five matches. It’s showing up and controlling what I can control and going out there and doing my best.”

Scheffler heads into his third Presidents Cup alongside other big names like Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, and plenty of other experienced golfers. With a talented group teeing off, Snedeker emphasized that everyone is expected to pull their weight, not just Scheffler.

“Scottie Scheffler is not going to be the reason we win or lose,” Snedeker said. “It’s going to have to be 12 people pitching in and doing their job.”

That right there might be what makes team golf so different for Scheffler. The pressure is not about whether he can execute his own game. In certain formats, another player’s performance becomes combined with his own. In others, there is the added responsibility of playing with teammates and not wanting to let them down.