Scottie Scheffler Reveals Unusual Arrangement for Paying Ted Scott

Scottie Scheffler has built one of the most successful careers in modern golf. The world No. 1 has collected major titles, FedEx Cup victories, and substantial prize money while remaining focused on his on-course performance.

His success has also benefited longtime caddie Ted Scott. The pair have worked together for several years and have formed one of the most recognizable player-caddie partnerships on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler is now competing for the United States at the Presidents Cup. As the team manages its players during a demanding week at Medinah, details about Scheffler’s approach to his finances have also resurfaced.

Scottie Scheffler Lets Financial Manager Handle Caddie Payments

Scottie Scheffler has revealed that he does not personally keep track of how much he pays Ted Scott. Instead, a financial manager handles his bills and informs him about Scott’s payments each week.

Scheffler explained the arrangement during an appearance on “Pardon My Take” in 2024. He joked about his inability to stay on top of his finances.

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“We have a girl that helps us pay bills because I’m basically a child and can’t keep track of all that stuff,” Scheffler said.

He explained that the arrangement quickly became routine. The financial manager sends him a message at the end of each week with the amount being paid to his caddie.

“She quickly took over that job and texts me at the end of each week saying. ‘Hey, this is how much we’re paying Ted.’ I’m like, ‘That’s great.’”

Caddie compensation commonly includes bonuses based on a player’s results. “Golf Monthly” noted that caddies can receive around 10% of a tournament purse for a win, with lower percentages often applying to top finishes and made cuts.

However, those figures do not establish the exact arrangement between Scheffler and Scott. Individual caddie agreements vary, and the specific terms of their private deal are not publicly known.

“Golf Monthly” calculations estimated that Scott could have earned around $5.88 million from Scheffler’s 2026 results. That figure is an estimate based on common caddie compensation practices, not a confirmed total.

Scheffler, meanwhile, has continued to produce major earnings during another successful season.

Brandt Snedeker Gives Scottie Scheffler Rest Before Singles

As the Presidents Cup reached Saturday afternoon, U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker made a notable decision involving Scheffler. The world No. 1 was left out of the afternoon foursomes session after playing every U.S. team session for the previous three years.

Snedeker explained that Scheffler had carried a heavy burden during the competition and wanted the team to support him.

“I feel like Scottie’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders, carrying Team USA, and it’s time for us to carry him for a session,” Snedeker told NBC’s Cara Banks.

Scheffler accepted the decision positively. He said he would support his teammates, get some rest and prepare for Sunday’s singles.

“Our team is a great team, and I’m looking forward to going out and supporting the guys,” Scheffler said. “Yeah, it’ll be fun this afternoon, and cheer them on, get a little rest.”

Scheffler entered the decision with a 1-8-0 foursomes record across the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. He and Sam Burns had gone 2-1 during the first three sessions at Medinah.

Snedeker later said Scheffler handled the decision well and wanted him ready for the final day.

“Scottie is a team guy. He wants whatever is best for this team. He’d run through a wall for all those guys in that room. He took it like a champ,” Snedeker said.

The captain added that he wanted Scheffler to rest, receive treatment and return for Sunday’s singles.

The decision ended Scheffler’s run of appearing in every U.S. team session over the previous three years. It also gave the world No. 1 time away from competition before the final day of the Presidents Cup.