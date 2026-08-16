Scottie Scheffler Makes Personal Admission About Sam Burns at FedEx St. Jude

Scottie Scheffler will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, putting him in position to claim his second victory of the 2026 season. The world No. 1 reached 13-under after a 2-under 68 on Saturday and will start Sunday ahead of a group of challengers.

Sam Burns is among those challengers after producing the biggest move near the top of the leaderboard. Burns shot a bogey-free 62 in the third round to reach 11-under, while Sungjae Im also sits at 11-under after a 67. Scheffler and Burns will play together in the final pairing on Sunday, adding a personal element to the closing round.

Scottie Scheffler Opens Up About Facing Close Friend Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler acknowledged that playing Sam Burns for the FedEx St. Jude Championship title will feel “a little weird” because of their close friendship.

Burns is not just a close friend of Scheffler’s, he also served as Scheffler’s best man at his wedding.

Speaking after his third round Saturday, Scheffler explained that he wants Burns to succeed even though the two will be competing for the same trophy.

“It’s always a little weird just because I want him to have success so much and I think he wants the same for me,” Scheffler said during his post-round media press conference.

Scheffler and Burns have been paired together 16 times across nine tournaments, and they will meet again on Sunday in the final group with the FedEx St. Jude Championship title on the line.

Scheffler said, “Tomorrow, we’ll go out there, play our game, and see where things finish up at the end of the day.”

He also described the round as a regular competition while acknowledging the unusual dynamic of playing alongside a friend in the final group.

“It’ll be a competition like normal,” Scheffler said. “Yeah, it’ll be fun being out there with your friend, but it’s also a little bit weird at the same time.”

Scottie Scheffler was also asked whether the two would talk or text before the final round. His answer was straightforward: “I wouldn’t say texting is really one of my strong suits, so probably not.”

While their friendship adds a unique element to the final pairing, the bigger focus remains on the two-shot gap Scheffler must protect, and Burns must overcome.

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns Set for Sunday Showdown at FedEx St. Jude

Scottie Scheffler leads the leaderboard at 13-under with 197 total strokes after three rounds. His 68 on Saturday included two bogeys, but he maintained the outright lead and will begin the final round two shots ahead of Sam Burns and Sungjae Im.

Sam Burns climbed 17 places on Saturday with his bogey-free 62. The round included three consecutive birdies and moved him into the final pairing with Scheffler.

The final pairing is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with the final round at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

For Sam Burns, the task is clear: he must erase a two-shot deficit over the final 18 holes. His third-round performance showed how quickly he can move up the leaderboard, but he now faces the tournament leader directly in the final group.

Scheffler, meanwhile, has to protect the advantage he has built through 54 holes. The 30-year-old has not won since the American Express in January, despite entering the week with 11 top-10 finishes in 2026.

Scottie Scheffler said his approach would remain simple. “Strategy is still the same, just go out there and execute,” he said. “I’ll just do my best to go out there tomorrow and be committed and try and execute.”

Jake Knapp and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for fourth at 8-under, four shots behind the lead. The final round will determine whether Scottie Scheffler can hold on or whether Burns, Im or another contender can close the gap.