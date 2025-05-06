Scottie Scheffler ‘Practically Flawless’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler didn’t just win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson—he obliterated it, rewrote history, and left everyone else playing for second. In his first win as a new dad, the World No. 1 delivered a hometown performance so precise, so cold-blooded, and so statistically insane, it bordered on unfair.

What made this performance so special? Try a 31-under-par total of 253, tying the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history with Justin Thomas (2017 Sony Open) and Ludvig Åberg (2023 RSM Classic). It’s only the third time anyone has ever done that, and the first time it’s happened at TPC Craig Ranch. The margin of victory? Eight shots. His final round? A smooth 8-under 63. Flawless? Practically.

“There’s nothing you can do,” Erik van Rooyen said. “Scottie was practically flawless, which is kind of what you expect from the world number one.”

Local Kid Becomes Golf Terminator

Scheffler’s win was more than just dominant. It was personal. He grew up in the Dallas area, made his Tour debut at the Byron Nelson as a 17-year-old, and now—a little over a decade later—came back with a wife, baby, and a world-beating game.

“What he’s doing is very inspiring,” Jordan Spieth said. “What he’s been doing is inspiring given it wasn’t that long ago I was definitely better than him, and now I’m definitely not right now and I hate admitting that about anybody…He certainly has earned this one.”

Lets talk about stats:

Scheffler led the field in strokes gained tee-to-green (+14.2)

Ranked No. 1 in greens in regulation (leading the field with an 82% GIR rate)

Didn’t make a single double bogey all week

Shot in the 60s every day: 61-63-66-63

And if it weren’t for a bogey on 17 in the final round, he would’ve set the all-time PGA Tour scoring record outright. Just let that simmer.

“I grew up coming to watch it [CJ Cup Byron Nelson],” Scheffler said. “This was my first start on the PGA Tour when I was in high school…my family was all able to be here…we have a lot of great memories as kids coming to watch this tournament, and I just dreamed about being able to play in it–it’s even more of a treat to win it.”

This win marks his 14th PGA Tour title and marks a significant resurgence, showcasing his potential to reclaim the dominant form that defined his 2024 season.

Scheffler’s Best Putting Year?

Want to know the scariest part? He’s only just now starting to putt like a top-tier player.

Scheffler entered the week ranked 44th in strokes gained putting. At Augusta, a few missed chances with the flatstick kept him from making an even stronger push, but his overall form was never in doubt.

“When you consider that he has the second-best scoring average and second-best SG/total (trailing Rory in both),” Shane Ryan of Golf Digest said. “This putting stat makes it abundantly clear that what keeps him from winning is just a fluke of result variability. ”

At Craig Ranch, though? He found rhythm. The flatstick caught fire when it needed to—like on the front nine Sunday when he rolled in four birdies and an eagle in his first nine holes.

Golf Digest’s Joel Beall considered Scheffler’s performance “ruthless.”

“The anticlimactic finish from Scottie Scheffler was fitting,” Beall said. “Because dominance requires no exclamation point, his statement made through a ruthless accumulation of excellence that rendered the outcome inevitable long before the final stroke.”

So, where does that leave the rest of the PGA Tour? We’ll have to wait and find out.

“I think that’s what’s great about our game,” Scheffler said. “This week, I was the best player. I have the week off, and we’ll see the week after who is the best player at the PGA.”