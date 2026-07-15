Scottie Scheffler Makes Feelings Clear Ahead of British Open: ‘We’re All Going to Die’

Scottie Scheffler has spent the last several years building one of the greatest starts to a career in modern golf. Four major championships, more than 20 PGA Tour victories and a lengthy run as the world’s No. 1 player have naturally sparked conversations about where he could eventually rank among the game’s all-time greats.

Scheffler, however, couldn’t care less.

Ahead of his Open Championship title defense at Royal Birkdale, the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year was asked how much his legacy motivates him. His answer quickly became one of the biggest talking points of championship week—not because of his accomplishments, but because of his perspective on life.

“I don’t really play for a place in history,” Scheffler said before pausing.

“This is going to get a little morbid, but at the end of the day I’m going to live my life, and when it ends, I’m going somewhere else and I’m not going to be here anymore.”

After laughing about how last year’s memorable “What’s the point?” comments had resurfaced, Scheffler joked that this year’s headline would simply be:

“We’re all going to die.”

The room erupted in laughter, but the 30-year-old quickly explained there was a deeper meaning behind his comments. While many athletes spend their careers chasing records and cementing their place in history, Scheffler insists that has never been what drives him.

Scottie Scheffler says history and records mean “zero” to him

Scheffler made it clear that he has never measured success by how future generations will remember him.

“I have never once thought about how I’m going to be remembered,” Scheffler said. “To me, it truly doesn’t matter from a sense of accomplishment.”

He continued with perhaps the most revealing quote of his press conference.

“Like when I die, ‘Hey, Scottie won four majors and 20 tournaments and he won this much money.’ That has zero effect on me.”

Instead, Scheffler hopes people remember something entirely different.

“History to me isn’t that important.”

“I don’t necessarily want to be remembered for winning the tournaments that I won. I’d much rather be remembered for the way that I did it—doing things the right way, treating people the right way.”

Scheffler also reflected on how his outlook has changed throughout his career. Earlier in life, he admitted he often took competition too seriously. Now, he tries to separate golf from the relationships he’s built through it.

“Some of my best friends in the world I met through playing golf,” Scheffler said.

“When I was young, I took myself a bit too seriously. I’ve gotten better as I’ve gotten older of letting the competition be the competition, and when you’re done, take your hat off and shake hands and we’re on to the next week.”

He finished the thought by reiterating what has become a defining part of his philosophy.

“History for me has never been the most important thing.”

Scottie Scheffler explains the “why” behind his pursuit of winning

Scheffler enters The Open after an unusual week by his standards, having missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open—his first missed cut in 79 worldwide starts.

Yet despite the disappointing result, he said his mindset hasn’t changed.

“I guess the point for me was figuring out your ‘why,’” Scheffler explained.

“Why am I doing this? Why do I want to win this tournament so badly? Why do I choose to play this sport for a living?”

Rather than chasing trophies for the sake of building a résumé, Scheffler says understanding that purpose has brought him peace.

“I think that’s when I’m at peace the most.”

His comments also echoed those made by Rory McIlroy earlier in the day. Asked how he wanted to be remembered a century from now, McIlroy admitted he doesn’t spend much time thinking about it.

“I don’t really care,” McIlroy said. “I’d like to think the people that love and care about me think a certain way of me, but I’ll be long gone. I’ll be dead.”

McIlroy added that chasing records alone ultimately isn’t fulfilling.

“You have to enjoy the process. You have to enjoy the journey to get there. I’ve learned that the hard way at times by chasing results and chasing records too much.”

For Scheffler, though, the message was even simpler. While the golf world continues to debate how high he could climb among the sport’s greatest players, he remains focused on something far less permanent than trophies or statistics.

Winning majors matters.

Being remembered for how he treated people matters even more.