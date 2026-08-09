Scottie Scheffler Dealt Big Career News Ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

The PGA Tour regular season closed Sunday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. The numbers hand Scottie Scheffler a huge payday.

Scheffler locked up the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup standingsFedEx Cup standings. He carried a 4,123-point lead into the week, 794 points ahead of runner-up Matt Fitzpatrick.

Cameron Young sat third with 3,157 points. Scheffler skipped the last two events and his lead was too large for anyone to close.

For finishing the regular season No. 1, Scheffler earns a $10 million bonus from a $20 million pool split among the top 10 players in the standings. That check lands before he hits a single shot in the playoffs.

Scheffler entered Sunday with $116,364,411 in career PGA Tour earningsPGA Tour earnings, third on the all-time list. McIlroy sat second at $116,446,772 and Woods still led the list at $120,999,166.

Last year, PGA Tour made the change that Tour Championship winnings will be counted in official career earnings. The bonuses however won’t.

Scheffler became just the third player in history to pass $100 million in career earnings, joining Woods and McIlroy, when he won The American Express in January. Seven months later, is just shy of $4 million

Scottie Scheffler’s Rival Rory McIlroy is Coming to Memphis

McIlroy is coming to Memphis this year. The six-time major winner decided to participate in all the three FedEx events despite calling the two tournaments before the Tour Championship useless.

Last year, he skipped the St. Jude Championship. So, he will be ending the 2026 PGA Tour season playing 14 events. He spent the whole year choosing his schedule very carefully.

Now he is going to be on the course for five weeks in the upcoming six weeks, including the two DP World Tour events.

Multiple Big Names Staying Home During the FedEx Playoffs

Not every storyline out of Greensboro was worth celebrating. Several notable players saw long playoff streaks end at Sedgefield.

Jason Day’s run stood at 18 consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs appearances, the longest active streak on tour, dating to his rookie season in 2008.

A back injury limited him all year. Rounds of 71 and 73 sent him home after 36 holes. “My body’s been really awful actually this year,” Day said afterward.

Keegan Bradley’s streak reached 15 straight playoff trips since his 2011 debut. He needed a big finish at Wyndham and came up short, closing at 6 under.

“I really want to make the Playoffs a lot,” Bradley said before his final round.

Brooks Koepka’s return to the tour from LIV Golf ended the same way. Rounds of 74 and 70 over the weekend left him well outside the cutoff, projected to finish 93rd in points.

As part of his Returning Member Program agreement, Koepka had already forfeited his FedEx Cup bonus eligibility for 2026 and pledged a $5 million donation to charity. He didn’t sugarcoat his season afterward.

“I think it’s pretty pathetic that I can’t get through,” Koepka said.

Tony Finau’s streak of 11 straight playoff appearances also came to a close. He needed a two-way tie for third at Wyndham and finished nowhere close.

“It’s been a disappointing season, no question,” Finau said.

All four players will get a chance to rebuild their status when the FedEx Cup Fall series opens in September.