The Optum Golf Channel Games will return in December for a second edition, bringing several of golf’s biggest names together for another team competition. The inaugural 2025 event introduced a fast-paced format that put elite players under pressure through a series of timed challenges.

This year’s competition will once again take place under the lights at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Florida. With major champions, Presidents Cup competitors and rising PGA Tour winners in the field, the event will feature a strong collection of talent. Its rapid-fire format will also return with familiar challenges and new additions.

As the second edition approaches, attention will turn to the two captains and the lineups they assemble.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy Headline 2026 Optum Golf Channel Games

Scottie Scheffler will defend Team Scottie’s title against Rory McIlroy in a primetime rematch at the 2026 Optum Golf Channel Games.

After winning last year’s inaugural competition, the world No. 1 will lead his team again.

McIlroy returns as Team Rory’s captain to challenge Scheffler again, joined by Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim and Haotong Li.

Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open. Kim has four PGA Tour wins, and Li four DP World Tour titles. Li is one of two non-captains returning from the inaugural event.

Scheffler will lead Chris Gotterup, Michael Brennan and Jackson Koivun as Team Scottie defends its trophy.

Gotterup won three PGA Tour events in 2026; Brennan had a productive season, and Koivun impressed after turning pro.

The defending champions will therefore have a different supporting lineup around their captain. Only Scheffler, McIlroy and Li are returning from the 2025 competition.

The rematch pairs the world’s top two players in a team setting, but revenge is an editorial framing, not a confirmed motivation for McIlroy.

Strong Field Sets Up Competitive Optum Golf Channel Games

The 2026 Optum Golf Channel Games will feature six players ranked inside the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 20. The group includes Scheffler, McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Gotterup, Kim and Brennan.

Three major champions will also compete. Scheffler, McIlroy and Fitzpatrick will represent that group, adding significant championship experience to the two teams.

Supporting players also excelled in 2026; Gotterup won three PGA Tour events, Brennan added multiple victories, and Auburn standout Koivun claimed a Tour win in his rookie season.

Koivun’s rise has been particularly notable. Koivun won the 3M Open in his third pro start and represented the United States at the 2026 Presidents Cup, where Gotterup and Kim also competed.

The competition will feature returning challenges such as the Team Relay and 14-Club Challenge.

Organizers have also confirmed that they will introduce new challenges for the second edition.

Golf Channel executive vice president and general manager Tom Knapp said the inaugural event created a different kind of energy through its running-clock format.

He added that organizers want to build on last year’s momentum while introducing new challenges.

The 2026 Optum Golf Channel Games air live in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network Wednesday, December 16, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Florida.

With Scheffler aiming to retain the title and McIlroy leading a revamped lineup, the second edition will offer another opportunity for the two captains to compete in a different format.