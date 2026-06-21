Scottie Scheffler Reveals Funny Son Bennett Cookie Story as He Chases Grand Slam at US Open

Scottie Scheffler entered the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open with a chance to make history. The world No. 1 began Sunday six shots behind Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock Hills, but remained firmly in the hunt for the career Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only six golfers before him. The final round also carried personal significance, falling on Scheffler’s 30th birthday and Father’s Day.

While much of the focus centered on Scheffler’s pursuit of another major championship, the two-time Masters winner recently offered a glimpse into life away from the course. Just weeks after welcoming his second son, Remy, Scheffler shared a lighthearted story about his eldest child, Bennett, that quickly became one of the season’s more memorable family moments.

Scottie Scheffler Shares Funny Bennett Story After Welcoming Son Remy

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their second son, Remy, earlier this year, expanding a family that already included Bennett, who turns two in May. The arrival of Remy prompted Scheffler to withdraw from the Texas Children’s Houston Open as he prioritized time with his family ahead of the Masters.

Speaking during Masters week in April, Scheffler was asked how Bennett had adjusted to having a younger brother in the house. His answer turned into a humorous parenting story.

“Last night we were leaving a Nike party, and he somehow ended up with two sugar cookies and he hadn’t eaten his dinner yet,” Scheffler said.

The world No. 1 then explained how negotiations with a toddler quickly took over.

“It was like, ‘All right, buddy, if you eat these sausages, I will give you this cookie.’ He’s like, ‘Cookie.’ I’m like, ‘If you eat this.’ My buddies are sitting there watching, ‘Yep, I’ve seen this movie before. It’s bargaining.’”

The story offered a rare look into Scheffler’s family life, which he and Meredith have largely kept private despite his rise to the top of professional golf.

Scheffler also praised his wife for helping manage life with a newborn while balancing travel during tournament season.

“My wife’s a trooper,” Scheffler said. “Yeah, having a newborn is always an interesting thing, but Remy is so young right now, they sleep a lot of the day.”

The couple’s family was visible at Augusta National during Masters week, with Meredith, Bennett, and baby Remy all supporting Scheffler as he prepared for another major championship.

Scottie Scheffler Chases Career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open

As entertaining as the Bennett story was, Scheffler’s focus this weekend remained on the U.S. Open and the opportunity in front of him.

The 30-year-old entered Sunday tied for second place, six strokes behind Clark after producing one of the strongest rounds of the third day. Scheffler carded a 69 on Saturday, one of only two under-par rounds during a difficult day at Shinnecock Hills.

A dramatic back-nine charge included a 65-foot chip-in birdie on the 14th hole, followed by consecutive birdies on Nos. 15 and 16. The run moved him into the final pairing alongside Clark.

After the round, Scheffler acknowledged the significance of the moment.

“I think it’s appropriate to understand what’s at stake,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard for a long time to have a chance to win golf tournaments and to win major championships.”

Scheffler added that these are the situations every elite golfer hopes to experience.

“We want to be in these positions. This is why we practice and play, to have the opportunity to win golf tournaments.”

The challenge remains substantial. Clark holds a six-shot advantage heading into the final round, and history favors players with that kind of lead in major championships.

Still, Scheffler enters Sunday with momentum, the confidence of being the world’s top-ranked player, and the opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam on Father’s Day and his 30th birthday. Whether he can catch Clark remains to be seen, but as the final round begins at Shinnecock Hills, Scheffler remains firmly in the conversation.