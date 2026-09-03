Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Challenges Boss Ahead of Presidents Cup

Scottie Scheffler has just completed another outstanding PGA Tour season. The world No. 1 won three tournaments in 2026 and captured his second FedExCup title at the Tour Championship.

Scheffler finished the season with 13 top-five results in 20 starts. He missed only one cut and continued his run as one of the most consistent players in professional golf. He will now turn his attention toward the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club.

The United States will face the International Team in Chicago from September 24-27. Scheffler secured an automatic spot alongside Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Collin Morikawa. His longtime caddie, Ted Scott will again be part of his team for the event.

With Scheffler enjoying some time away from competition, his longtime caddie has turned his attention to his own game.

Ted Scott Challenges Scottie Scheffler and Recruits Si Woo Kim

Ted Scott has jokingly challenged Scottie Scheffler to a golf showdown and has already found a potential partner for the matchup.

Ted Scott, who plays off a four-handicap, posted a video of himself hitting an iron shot on the driving range. He then made his intentions clear.

“I’m gonna beat Scottie. I can feel it. It’s coming. All I need is luck, talent, and about 10 shots from him.”

Scott then turned to Si Woo Kim, who will represent the International Team against Scheffler and the United States at the Presidents Cup.

Kim responded to Scott’s challenge with three words.

“Easy money Ted!!!”

Scott followed by asking Kim to join him.

“Will you be my scramble partner and let’s beat this guy.”

The exchange adds a light moment ahead of the Presidents Cup. Scott and Scheffler have spent years together on the PGA Tour, while Kim will enter the event as one of the International Team’s automatic qualifiers.

Scott has also played plenty of competitive golf himself. He nearly became a professional before moving into caddying in 1999. His four-handicap gives him a clear connection to the game beyond his work on Scheffler’s bag.

The challenge also comes after Scheffler closed his season with another major achievement at East Lake.

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler Build Winning Partnership

Ted Scott began working with Scottie Scheffler in November 2021. The partnership has since produced 22 tournament victories, including two Masters titles, a PGA Championship and an Open Championship.

Before joining Scheffler, Scott enjoyed a successful 15-year partnership with Bubba Watson. The pair won the Masters twice, in 2012 and 2014.

Scott has remained a key part of Scheffler’s rise to the top of the sport. His role goes beyond providing yardages during competition.

After winning the Tour Championship, Scheffler praised Scott for his support during difficult moments on the course.

“I feel like Ted for me on the course is a lot more than just a caddie, someone giving me numbers. He’s really in those moments with me,” Scheffler said.

“He’s a tremendous asset as a friend and as a partner out there on the course.”

Scheffler’s latest victory gave him his second FedExCup title and his 22nd career PGA Tour win. He also became the third player to win multiple FedEx Cups, joining Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Now Scheffler and Scott will prepare for another Presidents Cup together. Scheffler will lead the U.S. side on the course, while Scott will remain by his side.

For now, though, Scott appears ready to test his own game. With Si Woo Kim potentially joining him, the longtime caddie has found a playful way to challenge the player he has helped dominate professional golf alongside.