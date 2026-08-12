Scottie Scheffler’s Candid Admission on Caddie Ted Scott’s Change in Physical Appearance

Scottie Scheffler arrived at TPC Southwind this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a firm opinion on his caddie’s new look.

Ted Scott, who has caddied for Scheffler since November 2021 and has been on the bag for all 20 of his PGA Tour victories, showed up in Memphis sporting a fresh mustache.

“I definitely won’t be joining him,” Scheffler said to the press on Aug 12. “I feel like he always does something like that this time of year, but yeah, he looks stupid.”

Since Scott took over the bag, Scheffler has won four majors, two FedExCups and 20 total PGA Tour titles.

Fortunately, Scheffler does not believe in a beard theory so Scott’s sudden decision won’t be affecting his performance.

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith’s Special Snack to Beat the Heat

The forecast for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship is brutal even by Memphis standards.

According to weather projections reported by the Memphis Commercial Appeal, temperatures are expected to climb from a high of 95 degrees on Wednesday to triple digits by Sunday, with lows barely dipping below 78 degrees overnight.

That kind of heat forces players to think seriously about hydration, energy management and what exactly goes in the bag for four rounds of walking roughly five miles a day under a blazing sun.

For Scheffler, the answer is refreshingly uncomplicated.

“I always have food,” Scheffler said. “Food and water is really all it is. It’s nothing too crazy. Yeah, Teddy always has snacks. My wife makes protein balls for me. Some days I eat them; some days I don’t. It depends on if I get hungry or not. I’m not super structured in that part.”

The protein balls are not a new addition to Scheffler’s playoff routine. Mrs Schffler has been making them for her husband and for Scott for several years.

Sam Burns has publicly confirmed getting some of the same protein balls from the Scheffler chef.

Rory McIlroy on Scottie Scheffler Winning Player of the Year

This year, the Player of the Year picture is far murkier than in years past and even Scheffler’s most prominent rival is not ready to hand him a fifth trophy.

Rory McIlroy, who is coming off his second straight Masters title in April, addressed the topic candidly on Wednesday at TPC Southwind.

He acknowledged there is no runaway favorite this year and that the answer depends entirely on what voters choose to prioritize.

“Scottie’s had an unbelievably consistent year without the wins that he’s had the last couple years,” McIlroy said. “It all depends on what you value. I guess I value like the bigger tournaments and guys having the bigger moments.”

The two have been paired together for the first two rounds. The World No. 1 and 2 pair is definitely going to draw some major attention.