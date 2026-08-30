Scottie Scheffler Breaks Tiger Woods’ 26-Year PGA Tour Record With Historic $10 Million Win

Scottie Scheffler began the final round of the Tour Championship chasing Viktor Hovland. He finished Sunday looking down on every golfer in PGA Tour history—at least on the official money list.

Scheffler erased a three-shot deficit with a 4-under 66 at East Lake Golf Club, winning the Tour Championship and his second FedEx Cup title. The victory came with a record-setting $10 million first-place check, lifting his official career earnings to $130,390,661.

That moved Scheffler past Tiger Woods, whose $120,999,166 total had stood atop the PGA Tour’s career money list for more than 26 years.

Woods had occupied the No. 1 position since Feb. 13, 2000. Scheffler needed less than a decade as a professional to replace him.

The milestone arrived two weeks after Scheffler passed Rory McIlroy for second place by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That runaway victory in Memphis moved Scheffler within $1,034,755 of Woods, leaving only the timing of the record in question.

Scheffler answered it emphatically at the season finale.

Scottie Scheffler Completes Another Comeback at East Lake

Scheffler entered Sunday at 12 under, three strokes behind Hovland. The Norwegian had taken control of the tournament with three consecutive rounds of 65 or better.

The world No. 1 responded as he has throughout his dominant run: without panic.

Scheffler controlled his ball striking, avoided the damaging mistakes that can end a final-round chase and gradually applied pressure to the leaders. His closing 66 secured his 22nd PGA Tour victory and second Tour Championship crown in three seasons.

It also ended any remaining debate about the PGA Tour’s best player in 2026.

Scheffler’s season included victories at The American Express and FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with five runner-up finishes. He remained No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings for much of the year despite dealing with hand, foot and mouth disease during the BMW Championship.

The illness caused painful blisters that made gripping a golf club difficult. Scheffler still finished tied for 12th and arrived at East Lake close to full strength.

Four days later, he became the first player to win the Tour Championship under its $40 million purse structure. He also captured his second FedEx Cup title after winning it in 2024.

The $10 million prize represented the largest official check of Scheffler’s career. His regular-season FedEx Cup bonuses and sponsorship income are not included in the Tour’s official earnings calculation.

Tiger Woods’ Record Requires Proper Context

Passing Woods places Scheffler atop an official list, but it does not settle a comparison between their careers.

Scheffler acknowledged that distinction before the Tour Championship, calling the financial comparison between their eras “apples and oranges.” He also credited Woods for helping create the commercial growth that made today’s enormous purses possible.

Woods earned his $120.9 million across an era when winner’s checks were substantially smaller. His record includes 82 PGA Tour victories and 15 major championships, compared with Scheffler’s 22 wins and four majors.

The difference becomes even clearer after accounting for inflation.

As detailed in Heavy Sports’ previous examination of the record, Woods’ official earnings are worth approximately $202.7 million in July 2026 dollars, based on annual PGA Tour totals adjusted with the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Scheffler therefore passed Woods in nominal dollars, not purchasing power.

That caveat does not diminish what Scheffler has accomplished. He reached $130 million before his 31st birthday and did it with a consistency unseen since Woods’ prime.

Two weeks ago, Scheffler moved past McIlroy and put Woods’ record in his sights. On Sunday, he completed the climb with a championship rather than merely collecting enough money for a high finish.

The PGA Tour has a new career earnings leader. Appropriately, Scheffler took the top spot by winning its richest tournament.