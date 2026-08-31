Scottie Scheffler Opens Up on Tiger Woods After Breaking Earnings Record

Scottie Scheffler ended the 2026 PGA Tour season by winning the Tour Championship and securing his second FedEx Cup title. The victory also moved him past Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings list, but Scheffler was quick to put that milestone into perspective.

Scheffler earned $10 million for his three-shot victory over Viktor Hovland at East Lake Golf Club, taking his career PGA Tour earnings to $130,390,661. Woods sits at $120,999,166 in the figures provided. However, Scheffler does not view the achievement as simply breaking a Woods record.

The 30-year-old instead credited Woods for helping create the financial environment that has allowed modern PGA Tour players to earn substantially larger purses. Scheffler also explained how watching Woods compete influenced his own approach to the game.

Scottie Scheffler Credits Tiger Woods for Earnings Milestone

Scottie Scheffler isn't too impressed with himself for passing Tiger Woods in PGA Tour career earnings. "I wouldn't really consider that a Tiger record being broken," he said when I asked him about it last week. https://t.co/20VWjQssSG pic.twitter.com/WSE3ZXuFkh — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) August 31, 2026

Scheffler was asked about passing Woods in career PGA Tour earnings after his Tour Championship victory. He immediately pointed out the difference between the eras.

“I mean, like you said, it’s not, I mean, you’re comparing kind of apples and oranges,” Scheffler said.

He then credited Woods for the growth of professional golf and the larger purses available to players today.

“I think a lot of the success that we’ve had out here, you know, especially when you look at it from a financial perspective, Tiger has a lot to do with that,” Scheffler said.

“And, you know, the reason, you know, I think our purses are so large today is because of, you know, the influence and impact that Tiger had on the game.”

Because of that, Scheffler said he would not view his earnings milestone as simply breaking one of Woods’ records.

“So I wouldn’t really consider that a Tiger record being broken,” he said. “I think it just shows you one of the many effects that he had on the game of golf in a positive way.”

Scheffler also said the competitive standard Woods established continues to influence the modern PGA Tour.

“The tour is only getting more competitive as it goes forward,” he said. “And I think that’s part of kind of how he played the game.”

The comments came after Scheffler completed another standout season. He recorded three PGA Tour victories, five runner-up finishes and finished the year No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Tiger Woods also congratulated Scheffler following the Tour Championship victory. “Three wins, five runner-ups and finishing the season No. 1,” Woods wrote. “Those are some numbers to be proud of. Incredible consistency all season long. Congrats on a historic season, Scottie.”

Scottie Scheffler Explains Woods’ Influence on His Game

Scheffler has also drawn lessons from Woods’ approach to competition.

The world No. 1 recalled the only time he played alongside Woods in competition. It came at the Masters during the COVID-19 era, when Scheffler, Woods, and Shane Lowry were grouped together.

Scheffler remembered being surprised by Woods’ intensity despite having little opportunity to contend for the tournament.

“I just remember walking up onto the first green, watching him read his putt. And I was like, holy smokes, this guy is into it,” Scheffler said.

“That was my main takeaway was just the intensity that he brought to each and every shot, and that’s something that I’ve definitely tried to model in my game.”

Scheffler acknowledged that adopting that mindset is easier said than done, but said Woods’ influence remains significant.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot just by watching him play, and he’s had tremendous impacts on the game,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler’s latest victory added another milestone to his career. He now has 22 PGA Tour wins, with all of them coming during the past five seasons.

His $10 million Tour Championship payday also moved him ahead of Woods in career earnings, but Scheffler made clear that the figure is tied closely to the impact Woods had on the sport itself.