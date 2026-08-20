Scottie Scheffler Breaks Silence on Shattering Tiger Woods’ 26-Year-Old PGA Tour Record

Scottie Scheffler isn’t simply closing in on Tiger Woods’ long-standing PGA Tour earnings record. The world’s No. 1 has already secured a massive payday that will send him well beyond it.

Scheffler currently sits at approximately $119.96 million in career PGA Tour earnings, less than $1.1 million behind Woods’ record total of $120,999,166.

But Scheffler has also secured $23 million in FedEx Cup bonus compensation after his dominant victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship guaranteed he will finish No. 1 in the season-long points race.

Once that money is added to his haul, Scheffler will move well beyond Woods’ total. That’s before considering what Scheffler could earn from the $20 million BMW Championship purse and the money available at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Scheffler addressed the comparison with Woods ahead of the BMW Championship, making it clear that he understands why he has been able to accumulate money so much faster.

“That has a lot to do with the purses and all that,” Scheffler said. “I’m not really too close to him in terms of career wins, so.”

“What, am I like a fourth of the way there? Something like that,” he added, laughing.

Scottie Scheffler Credits Tiger Woods Before Shattering Long-Standing Record

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Scheffler didn’t take the financial comparison as an opportunity to put himself alongside Woods.

Instead, he credited the 15-time major champion with helping create the financial environment that will allow him to surpass Woods’ career total.

“Tiger did a lot for the game of golf, and he put us in a position where we’re able to earn some pretty good stuff financially, so that’s something we’re very grateful for,” Scheffler said.

Woods turned professional in 1996, when PGA Tour purses were significantly smaller than they are today.

“Tiger’s contributions to the game, when you look at where the purses were at before he came out on Tour to where they’re at now, is a pretty stark difference, and we’re very thankful for his contributions to the game, and hopefully we’ll see him back out here competing again soon,” Scheffler added.

The difference between the two eras becomes clear when comparing their starts.

Woods accumulated $120,999,166 across 378 PGA Tour appearances. Scheffler has already reached approximately $119.96 million in only 168 starts — 210 fewer events than Woods.

Scottie Scheffler’s $23 Million Bonus Is Already Secured

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Scheffler’s latest surge came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ended a seven-month wait for his second victory of the season.

He won by eight shots at TPC Southwind, the largest margin of victory in the tournament’s 68-year history, and collected $3.6 million.

The victory pushed Scheffler’s 2026 earnings to approximately $20.5 million and his career PGA Tour earnings to approximately $119.96 million.

More importantly for the FedEx Cup race, the victory gave Scheffler a lead large enough that nobody can catch him for the No. 1 position.

That guarantees Scheffler $23 million in FedEx Cup bonus compensation.

He still has opportunities to add considerably more.

The BMW Championship at Bellerive carries a $20 million purse and pays $3.6 million to the winner. Scheffler enters the tournament as the defending champion.

The Tour Championship then features another enormous purse, giving Scheffler another opportunity to increase his season earnings.