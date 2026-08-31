Trevor Immelman Delivers Strong Verdict on Scottie Scheffler’s Season

Scottie Scheffler capped his 2026 PGA Tour campaign with another major achievement at East Lake Golf Club. After entering the final round of the Tour Championship three shots behind, Scheffler shot a 4-under 66 to rally and win the tournament by three strokes.

The victory secured Scheffler’s second FedEx Cup title, two years after he first claimed the season-long championship. It also came after a strong postseason stretch, with the world No. 1 winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier in August.

The Tour Championship victory added another significant milestone to Scheffler’s season and career. It also placed him in select company among players who have won the FedEx Cup multiple times.

While the Tour Championship victory was the latest highlight, Scheffler’s consistency throughout the season drew particular praise from one of golf’s notable voices.

Trevor Immelman Calls Scottie Scheffler’s Season “Mind-Boggling”

Trevor Immelman delivered a strong assessment of Scottie Scheffler’s 2026 season, calling his consistency “mind-boggling” after the world No. 1 completed his latest victory.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Immelman pointed to Scheffler’s results across 20 starts. Scheffler finished the season with three wins and 10 additional top-five finishes.

“The majority of professional golfers ever to play on the PGA Tour would gladly have taken his season before he got these two wins late,” Immelman said.

He then highlighted just how frequently Scheffler put himself in contention.

“The amount of times he was in contention, Three wins, 10 other top-five finishes in 20 starts. That’s like mind-boggling! I mean, I would take that right now for any year of my career,” Immelman said.

Scottie Scheffler’s final victory came after he overcame a three-shot deficit to Viktor Hovland entering the final round. A 4-under 66 allowed him to pull away and finish three shots clear.

The win was Scheffler’s third of the season and his second in three weeks. He had previously won the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight shots and opened his campaign with a victory at The American Express.

Beyond Immelman’s praise, Scheffler’s latest victory also added several significant milestones to an already remarkable season.

Scottie Scheffler Adds Career Earnings Milestone

Scheffler’s Tour Championship victory also moved him past Tiger Woods for the most career earnings in PGA Tour history. His career total reached $130,390,661, while Woods has earned $120,999,166.

The Tour Championship victory included a $10 million prize from the $40 million purse. Scheffler also secured his second FedEx Cup title.

Woods congratulated Scheffler on X, highlighting another measure of his season.

“Three wins, five runner-ups and finishing the season No. 1,” Woods wrote. “Those are some numbers to be proud of. Incredible consistency all season long. Congrats on a historic season, Scottie.”

Woods’ five runner-up finishes are separate from Immelman’s reference to Scheffler’s 10 other top-five finishes. The latter includes all top-five results that did not end in a victory.

Scheffler’s season also included the American Express title in January and the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August. His Tour Championship victory brought his career PGA Tour win total to 22.

With those accomplishments now added to his resume, Scheffler’s 2026 campaign stands among the most impressive seasons of his career.

Scheffler became only the third player to win the FedEx Cup multiple times, joining Woods and Rory McIlroy.