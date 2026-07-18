Scottie Scheffler Open Pairing Was ‘Almost Like a Two-Stroke Penalty,’ Says Brad Faxon

Scottie Scheffler remains in contention at the 154th Open Championship despite facing what analyst Brad Faxon described as one of the toughest groupings during the opening two rounds at Royal Birkdale. The defending Open champion opened with consecutive rounds of 68 to sit four under par through 36 holes before the third round got underway.

Speaking on NBC, eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon suggested Scheffler’s pairing alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton may have made the task more difficult. Faxon’s comments came after DeChambeau received a two-shot penalty following the second round, while Hatton and DeChambeau both remained among the contenders heading into the weekend.

Brad Faxon Explains Why Scottie Scheffler’s Pairing Was Difficult

Asked about Scheffler’s position entering the weekend, Faxon pointed to the influence playing partners can have during a major championship.

“Pairings make a big difference. So many things can influence how a player plays,” Faxon said on NBC.

He specifically referenced Scheffler’s opening-round group, which included DeChambeau and Hatton.

“[Scottie] had a tough pairing with Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton, two guys that are difficult to play with.”

Faxon then added a comparison that highlighted how challenging he believed the situation was.

“It’s almost like a two-stroke penalty.”

Scheffler completed the opening 36 holes at four under par, keeping himself within striking distance of the leaders entering the third round. He was scheduled to play alongside Francesco Molinari on Saturday after beginning the championship with DeChambeau and Hatton.

Faxon’s remarks came as DeChambeau continued to attract attention following his two-shot penalty for improving the area of his intended swing during Friday’s second round. The penalty dropped the LIV Golf star from seven under to five under, altering the leaderboard before the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler Stays in Contention While Chasing Open Championship History

Scheffler’s steady start has also left him on the verge of a place in Open Championship history.

After winning last year’s Open at Royal Portrush with rounds of 68, 64, 67 and 68, his opening rounds of 68 and 68 at Royal Birkdale extended his streak to six consecutive rounds in the 60s at golf’s oldest major.

That ties him with Nick Price, Henrik Stenson and Brian Harman for the second-longest such streak in championship history. Only Ernie Els has produced more, with seven consecutive rounds in the 60s between the 1993 and 1994 Open Championships.

Two additional rounds below 70 this weekend would give Scheffler the record outright, regardless of whether he captures another Claret Jug.

Ahead of the championship, however, Scheffler made it clear that records and legacy are not what motivate him.

“Legacy and all that stuff was never really something that motivated me,” Scheffler said.

“For me, it was always competition. I loved playing golf. I loved waking up with butterflies because I’m going out to play a tournament and I get a chance to compete today.”

He added that the enjoyment comes from competing rather than chasing historical recognition.

“I’ve never been one to play for history or legacy or anything like that.”

As the third round continued at Royal Birkdale, Scheffler remained firmly in the hunt while Ryan Fox held the lead at eight under par. Sam Burns and Jackson Suber sat one shot back at seven under, with Lucas Herbert also among the leading contenders as the weekend battle for the Claret Jug unfolded.