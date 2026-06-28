Scottie Scheffler Sends Message on Wife, Meredith & Family at Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler is grabbing attention for his play at this Travelers Championship, and the golfer admits that life is a little easier knowing his wife, Meredith Scheffler, as well as his family is enjoying the week. The golfer revealed that the tournament is one of the couple’s favorite weeks of the year given all the ways the Travelers Championship takes care of the athlete’s families.

“This tournament I think does probably the best job on Tour of taking care of everybody and it’s a really easy tournament for to us come play in,” Scottie told reporters on June 24. “It’s really fun for us knowing that our families are taken care of our kids are taken care of the people that support us are getting taken care of as well.

“When tournaments ask me throughout the year, What can we do better, I’m always like, If you want to learn anything, just come to the Travelers Championship, just because they do it the best. So for us it’s always fun, it’s a great golf course, a good place to come compete, good fans as well. So for us it’s just a fun event overall.”

Here’s what you need to know about Scottie’s wife and family.

Scottie Scheffler Makes Candid Admission on Wife, Meredith Scheffler

Scottie and Meredith are high school sweethearts. The couple welcomed their second child, Remy, to the world on March 27.

The golfer admitted that the couple had no idea things would work out when they started dating in high school.

“It’s just amazing to see how far our lives have come, and now we have two little ones. . . . It’s a bit surreal,” Scottie told People’s Anna Lazarus Caplan during a June 17, interview.

“When you date in high school, you never really know how things are going to work out.”

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife, Meredith & Kids Enjoy Travelers Championship

Scottie would love to add another trophy to his collection at the Travelers Championship. Yet, the golfer noted that the week is already a win given the family time the couple enjoys with their kids.

“It’s an easy week for us in terms of my family gets taken care of, caddie gets taken care of,” Scottie added. “And it’s nice to come down from all the adrenaline and the high of a US Open to come here where it’s a little bit calmer. We stay pretty close to the course, kind of walking around, eat dinners at the course, we spend a lot of time here as a family.

“For us we have great memories as a family at this tournament and so it’s fun coming back year after year and just knowing that my family’s going to be in a good spot as well. Because players, we always seem to get taken care of pretty well, but knowing that the family is taken care of, and when my son goes to Tour School he’s going to be doing very fun stuff.”

Scottie Scheffler on Wife, Meredith: ‘It’s a Lot of Sacrifice’

The golfer credits his wife for his ability to excel on the golf course. Scottie admitted that there is “a lot of sacrifice” that Meredith has made during his career.

“It takes a lot of work for me to be able to do this for a living, and it’s a lot of sacrifice for [Meredith],” Scottie told People. “To be able to celebrate those moments for both of us is really cool.”