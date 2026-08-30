Scottie Scheffler Gets Personal on Wife, Meredith & Family at Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler is heading into the PGA Tour offseason with a clear goal when it comes to the golfer’s wife, Meredith Scheffler, as well as the couple’s two kids. Just as Scottie aims to continue his ascent into greatness on the golf course, the golfer also has goals when it comes to his family.

“So when it comes to going home, I just go home, and I don’t feel any different,” Scottie told reporters on August 26, 2026. “I have my life out here where I play and compete, and I have my life at home where I don’t really do a whole lot to be honest with you. It’s not that exciting.

“We have a great group of friends at home that I love to see. I’ve got (a) great family. When I think about the fall and our offseason, we don’t really do a whole lot,” Scottied added.

“Like you said, striking the balance between competing out here while also traveling with my family is something that I’m always trying to strike the balance because I work really hard at my sport and I’m trying to be the best husband, father that I can be.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Scheffler family.

Scottie Scheffler on Life Outside of Golf: ‘Hanging Out With My Kids & My Wife’

Back in March, the couple welcomed new baby, Remy, to the world. Ahead of the Tour Championship, Scottie revealed that his main hobby involves spending time with his wife, Meredith, and the couple’s two kids, Remy and Bennett.

Scottie reflected on what life was like in high school, long before the golfer’s responsibilities with a family and as PGA Tour golfer.

“My buddies I had in high school, we had so much fun doing random stuff,” Scottie remarked. “The summer before I went to college, it was nuts. … I would wake up early and go practice golf. And then when they (his friends) would get up, mosey out of bed, do their thing, we’d go play sand volleyball and go play pool volleyball and play tennis and play pickup at night.

“We were always doing something. We were always competing, doing a sport, something like that. Now how I fill my time, it could be anything, but with kids, it’s definitely different. There’s a lot less time,” Scottie continued.

“I wouldn’t say I have too many hobbies outside of being at home and hanging out with my kids and my wife.”

Scottie Scheffler & Wife, Meredith Scheffler, Live in Dallas, Texas

Meredith and Scottie are high school sweethearts. Now, the couple lives in Dallas, Texas, a place where Scottie does not get to spend a lot of time during the PGA Tour season.

“When we moved to Dallas, it was pretty uncomfortable for my parents,” Scottie explained to Golf Digest during a February 2022, interview. “Basically uprooted their whole lives, everything they knew to come here where they didn’t really know anybody besides my mom’s boss.

“… Dallas became home pretty quickly for us as kids, and I couldn’t really imagine living anywhere else. All her family pretty much lives here. All my family pretty much lives here. So, Dallas is home for us.”