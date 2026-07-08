Scottie Scheffler Announces Personal News Ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler isn’t known to play competitive golf during the fall. His peers like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood tee off in the DP World Tour events and have schedules extending the whole year, but not the World No. 1

Scheffler loves spending that time with his wife Meredith and family. But it seems that is about to change. The recent PGA Tour changes that promise to include elevated international events have caught his eye.

He has indicated that he could tee it up in the fall events, which would also allow him to spend vacation time with his family.

“It definitely interests me,” Scheffler revealed to the media. “There are a lot of places I’d like to play.”

Scheffler’s present family at home includes two toddlers, Bennet, who turned two this year and Remy, who joined them in March. It’s safe to say the Scheffler household remains quite busy.

“I have a young family at home, young kids,” he continued. “The fall is kind of a special time for our family, when we can really check out and be together. I get to spend a lot of time with my kids and so I hold those moments pretty sacred.”

Presently, Scheffler would love to play in events scheduled in Australia and New Zealand.

“I love golf. I would love to be able to play more internationally, like Australia and New Zealand,” he expressed. “We’d love to be able to go. My wife’s always wanted to go to New Zealand and I love the style of golf.

Going to play the sand belt in Australia would be pretty special. So hopefully I can find the time.”

Scottie Scheffler is Enjoying Time With Family Across the Pond

Scheffler landed in North Berwick quite a few days early. Before teeing off on Thursday, he is enjoying a relaxed time in the city, especially away from the heat.

“This week’s typically pretty calm for us,” he said. “I got my family here this week. We hang out, keep a low profile and enjoy some cooler weather. It’s pretty hot where we live at home.

I’m just chasing around my older son and just finding stuff to do around the house. It’s a pretty relaxed week for my family.”

Scottie Scheffler Reveals the Best Thing About Winning the Open Championship Last Year

Scheffler’s celebrations with the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship last year were pretty lively. He hosted his close friends at his home.

“We had like a dinner with some of our friends at home,” he said. “We had the Wanamaker trophy and the Claret jug there. It was really fun and we drank out of both of them.”

Everyone took a sip from the trophy, even Scheffler’s manager’s 10-year-old son. Lemonade, obviously.

“We got some good pictures of all my buddies drinking out of it,” he added. “My manager’s son, he was 10 years old at that time. He had some lemonade out of it. It’s really fun for me to be able to go home and enjoy the successes with my friends and family.”