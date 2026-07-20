Scottie Scheffler Announces Career News on Fall Schedule Involving Wife Meredith

Scottie Scheffler doubled down on his desire to one day tee it up in New Zealand, this time offering a more personal and detailed explanation than he gave just a week earlier.

The world No. 1 addressed the topic again in his press conference following the final round of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Sunday, where he tied for fourth after New Zealand’s own Ryan Fox claimed the Claret Jug.

“Just the views from ‘Lord of the Rings’ pretty much,” Scheffler said, drawing laughs in the interview room before elaborating further. “No, I’ve always desired to make it to that part of the world. I’ve always desired to play in the Sand Belt and New Zealand was always a place we wanted to visit.”

He credited his junior golf days for shaping that interest.

“Growing up, I played with a lot of guys that were from Australia and New Zealand and the Kiwis were always tremendous people,” Scheffler said. “It seems like a great kind of getaway place for me to go with Mer or our family. Maybe one day, but it’s a heck of a long way away from where we live.”

So, though Scheffler would love to tee off in an event there, it isn’t going to be anytime soon.

Scottie Scheffler on Why He Won’t Be Teeing Off Soon

Scheffler expressed genuine interest in international events but still pushed back on the idea for the time being.

“The United States is a hub for sports, and that’s why you see so many professional sports like the NBA and the NFL have an audience that reaches worldwide,” he said.

He then spoke about his own personal situation right now that prevents him from thinking about events far away from their home.

“I definitely have a desire to travel the world and play golf, but with a young family, I’m not really in a spot right now where that is very easy for us to do,” Scheffler said.

He specifically pointed to the logistics of bringing small children overseas.

“Coming over here for a few weeks with the time change and a two-year-old can be exciting and we have a structured season now in which we compete in,” Scheffler added. “It can be challenging to make it across the world to play. But it’s something that I’ll look forward to in the future.”

Unless their sons grow up more, it really is difficult to imagine them travelling to different continents.

What’s Next for Scottie Scheffler?

Scheffler’s putting throughout the week has not been that good. He made some good putts on Sunday that improved his standing, but overall he is struggling on the greens. The only thing that’s working for him right now is his approach play.

The World No. 1 will tee off at the 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities this week. Scheffler skipped this event last time and took a two-week break before finally teeing off in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

This week, he headlines the field in Minnesota.