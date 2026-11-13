Scottie Scheffler Has Personal News Emerge Ahead of 2027 PGA Tour Season

Scottie and Meredith Scheffler launched the Randy Smith Tour with the Northern Texas PGA Foundation in October 2025.

The junior golf tour honors Scheffler’s longtime coach, Randy Smith. It gives children ages 6 to 12 a free start in tournament golf.

“This tour is about giving kids the same gift Randy gave me,” he said.

Teams of four play par-3 courses in six- or nine-hole formats and each player hits a separate ball. Trained high school golfers guide each group and parents cannot caddie.

A noncompetitive stamp scoring system celebrates effort and teamwork. Every round ends with an ice cream celebration for players and families.

Organizers planned 10 to 12 events across East, North and West Texas in 2026. The plan calls for 20 to 25 events a year starting in 2027.

The tour turned a year old this October. More news about Scheffler and Smith emerged this week.

Scottie Scheffler Has Personal News Emerge

Scheffler recently attended the Royal Oaks Country Club’s Traditions Dinner for Smith. The club detailed the night in a social media post.

“At our Traditions Dinner honoring Randy Smith, we celebrated his 50 years at Royal Oaks. Joe Trahan and Colt Knost led two panel conversations that brought Randy’s impact on generations of golfers to life. Thank you to Justin Leonard, Scottie Scheffler and all our special guests who joined us to share stories and celebrate Randy. “Randy, we’re grateful for the generations you’ve taught and the friendships you’ve built along the way. We’re lucky to have you and the entire Smith family as part of the Royal Oaks family. “We capped off the night with live music from Fin Ewing & the Wrong Direction. Swipe through for a look back at this special evening!” the club posted.

Smith joined Royal Oaks in 1977 and became head professional in 1980. He is now the club’s director of instruction and head professional emeritus. He is a PGA of America Hall of Famer with 18 national awards from the association.

Royal Oaks is where Scheffler’s golf career took shape. He was 6 and living in New Jersey when his mother accepted a job in Dallas.

His parents then took out a loan of $50,000 to join the club. His parents did not tell him about the loan for a long time.

The World No. 1 remains a Royal Oaks member and still trains and plays there.

Scottie Scheffler & Randy Smith’s Bond

Smith has coached Scheffler for more than two decades.

He watched a small boy with a long backswing hit solid shots again and again when he first came to the club. The session lasted nearly two hours.

Smith is the only swing coach Scheffler has had.

“He’s the only person, really, that I’ve consulted with my swing my whole life,” Scheffler said. Smith’s son, Blake, has served as Scheffler’s agent.

After the 2025 PGA Championship win, Scheffler thanked Smith in a television interview.

“He’s a special man and he’s taught me everything about the game of golf,” Scheffler said. “I always described him as the fun uncle growing up.”

Five months later, the Schefflers helped put Smith’s name on a junior tour. They wanted to pay the gift forward.