Scottie Scheffler Makes Personal Admission on Wife Meredith After Tour Championship Win

Scottie Scheffler capped his 2026 season with another major achievement Sunday, winning the Tour Championship by three shots over Viktor Hovland at East Lake Golf Club. The victory secured Scheffler’s second FedEx Cup title and his 22nd PGA Tour victory.

The world No. 1 closed with a 4-under 66, matching the low round of the day, to move past Hovland and finish at the top of the 30-player field. Scheffler also earned the $10 million winner’s prize and strengthened his case for PGA Tour Player of the Year.

After the victory, Scheffler reflected on the people who supported him throughout his career. He specifically spoke about his parents and wife, Meredith, while explaining why he has always felt comfortable knowing that his family would support him regardless of what happened on the golf course.

Scottie Scheffler Opens Up About Wife Meredith and His Family

Scheffler said his family has played a central role in his development, starting with the support he received from his parents while growing up.

“I just feel like we have a really close family and I feel like it starts with my parents,” Scheffler said.

That support has continued throughout Scheffler’s professional career. He said that regardless of his results, he knows he can return home to people who care about him.

“And, you know, I feel like no matter how I play on the golf course, I’m always coming home to people that love me,” Scheffler said. “You know, my wife, first and foremost, when it comes to that, but my parents as well.”

Scheffler also explained that his parents wanted him to pursue his goals without making his success on the golf course a condition of their support.

“I felt like growing up in golf, your parents want what’s best for you and obviously want you to succeed and achieve your dreams,” he said. “And I felt that for my parents, but I also felt that it was okay if I didn’t make it out. If I didn’t win today or if I never made it to the PGA Tour, that was okay for all of us.”

Scheffler said that freedom allowed him to chase his ambitions with his family behind him.

“My parents wanted me to chase after my dreams, and I’m just glad to have their support,” he said.

Scottie Scheffler Wins Second FedEx Cup

Scheffler entered the Tour Championship as the FedEx Cup points leader and finished the season by proving himself again at East Lake.

Hovland began Sunday with a three-shot lead over Scheffler, but the advantage quickly disappeared. Scheffler made progress early and eventually moved into the lead before closing with a three-shot margin.

Hovland finished with a 72 after struggling on the greens. Scheffler’s 66 was tied with Xander Schauffele for the best score of the final round.

“The golf course got a bit firmer, there was some wind – I feel like for Atlanta this feels like a lot of wind,” Scheffler said. “With the way the rough is, when it gets firm the fair starts to play a little bit more narrow.”

Scheffler said his start helped him take control.

“Today was a day when I was able to get off to a good start and I was able to make some birdies late in the round to seal the deal,” he said.

The victory was Scheffler’s third PGA Tour win of 2026 and his second FedEx Cup title, following his 2024 championship. His 22 career victories have all come during the past five seasons.

Scheffler also finished the season first in several statistical categories, including scoring average, official money, Strokes Gained: Total, Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, top-five finishes, top-10 finishes, and greens in regulation percentage.

The Player of the Year decision remains ahead, but Scheffler’s Tour Championship victory gave him another significant argument to finish the 2026 season with the award.