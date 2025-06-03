Scottie Scheffler Proves His Muirfield Village Mastery After ‘Hard Week’

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler delivered a commanding performance at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, clinching his second consecutive title at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

With a final round of 70, Scheffler finished the tournament at 10-under-par, solidifying his dominance on the PGA Tour.

Back-to-back at Jack's Place 🏆🏆 Scottie Scheffler joins @TigerWoods as the only consecutive winners @MemorialGolf. pic.twitter.com/YE1plAMl4O — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 1, 2025

Final Round Performance

Scheffler entered the final round with a one-shot lead over Ben Griffin. Demonstrating poise and precision, he navigated the challenging course with a balanced mix of birdies and pars. His consistent play kept him ahead of the competition, ultimately securing the victory.

“It’s always a hard week,” Scheffler said. “We battled really hard on the weekend. Overall, it was a great week.”

He began his front nine with a string of pars, recording solid scores of par on holes 1 through 3. He found his first birdie on the par-3 4th hole, maintaining momentum through a clean front nine that included another birdie on the par-5 7th and pars the rest of the way, giving him a front-nine score of 35.

The back nine tested his patience and precision. He made his only bogey of the round on the 10th hole after a missed green and two-putt. However, he quickly steadied the ship with a clutch birdie on the par-4 14th.

From there, he played controlled, mistake-free golf, closing with pars on holes 15 through 18 to complete the back nine in 35 strokes.

His final-round total of 70 (2-under-par) brought him to a tournament total of 10-under-par, enough to fend off all challengers and secure his second straight win at Muirfield Village.

With birdies on holes 4 and 14 and only one bogey on the 10th, Scheffler’s clean, strategic play proved once again why he sits atop the world golf rankings.

Season Highlights

This win marks Scheffler’s third PGA Tour victory in four starts, following his triumphs at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship. His recent performances have solidified his position as the top-ranked golfer globally, showcasing his exceptional skill and consistency.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson (May 1–4, 2025)

At TPC Craig Ranch, Scheffler delivered a historic performance, tying the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record with a total of 253 strokes (-31). He led the tournament wire-to-wire, demonstrating remarkable consistency and control.

Round 1: 61 (-10)

Round 2: 63 (-8)

Round 3: 66 (-5)

Round 4: 63 (-8

PGA Championship (May 15–18, 2025)

At Quail Hollow Club, Scheffler captured his third major title, finishing at 11-under-par (273) and winning by five strokes. His performance was characterized by strategic play and mental fortitude, particularly during the challenging final round.

Round 1: 69 (-2)

Round 2: 68 (-3)

Round 3: 65 (-6)

Round 4: 71 (E)

The Memorial Tournament (May 29–June 1, 2025)

Returning to Muirfield Village Golf Club, Scheffler defended his title successfully, finishing at 10-under-par (274). His performance was marked by resilience and adaptability, particularly in the final round.

Round 1: 70 (-2)

Round 2: 70 (-2)

Round 3: 68 (-4)

Round 4: 66 (-6)

Overall Outlook

Scheffler’s victories in 2025 underscore his exceptional skill and consistency. His performances at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament highlight his dominance in the sport and solidify his status as the world’s top golfer.