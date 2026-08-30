Scottie Scheffler Wins More Than $10 Million at Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler strengthened his case for PGA Tour Player of the Year by winning the 2026 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday. The world No. 1 started the final round three shots behind Viktor Hovland but quickly erased the deficit and finished three shots clear of the field.

Scheffler’s victory also delivered the biggest prize of the Tour Championship. He earned $10 million from the $40 million purse and secured another FedEx Cup title, adding another major achievement to an already decorated run.

The win came after Scheffler dealt with hand, foot and mouth disease at last week’s BMW Championship. Despite the illness, he finished tied for 12th. He arrived at East Lake healthy and put together four rounds that kept him in contention before producing the decisive final-round performance.

The result also moved Scheffler past Tiger Woods as the PGA Tour’s leading career money winner. His career earnings reached $130,390,661, compared with Woods’ $120,999,166, according to the figures provided.

Scottie Scheffler Strengthens Player of the Year Case

Scheffler entered the Tour Championship as the FedEx Cup points leader for the fifth consecutive year, but all 30 players began the tournament at even par. He still needed to win the 72-hole event on the course to claim the playoff title.

Hovland held a three-shot advantage over Scheffler entering Sunday. That lead did not last long.

Scheffler nearly made an ace on the 211-yard par-3 second hole, immediately putting pressure on Hovland. Another birdie at No. 4 brought Scheffler level with the Norwegian.

From there, Scheffler continued to apply pressure as the final round developed.

A birdie on the 13th hole gave Scheffler the outright lead. He followed with a bogey on the 14th, but Hovland also dropped a shot, allowing Scheffler to maintain his advantage.

The decisive stretch came on the back nine. Scheffler finished that side of the course 2 under, while Hovland was 1 over.

Scheffler ultimately finished three shots ahead of the field to claim the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

The victory marked his third PGA Tour win of the 2026 season and his second victory in the last 14 days after his nine-shot win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

It also gave Scheffler another strong argument in the Player of the Year discussion. The four-time major champion entered the playoffs as the world’s No. 1 player and finished the season with another FedEx Cup title.

Scottie Scheffler Moves Past Tiger Woods in Career Earnings

The Tour Championship victory also had financial significance for Scheffler.

His $10 million winner’s check pushed his career PGA Tour earnings to $130,390,661. That moved him ahead of Woods, who is listed at $120,999,166 in career earnings.

Scheffler has benefited from the larger purses available during the modern era, but the milestone still places him ahead of one of the most accomplished players in PGA Tour history.

The $10 million prize was also the largest single payout available at East Lake. Second place paid $5 million, while third earned $3.705 million.

Scheffler’s victory came during a Tour Championship that will soon undergo a major format change. The PGA Tour announced that East Lake will host its final Tour Championship in 2027 before the playoff format shifts toward match play in 2028.

For now, Scheffler leaves Atlanta with the FedEx Cup, a $10 million payday and another significant addition to his 2026 resume.

After battling illness at the BMW Championship and entering the finale three shots behind Hovland, Scheffler finished the season by taking control when it mattered most.