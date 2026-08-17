Scottie Scheffler’s Personal Admission on First Win After Birth of Second Son

Scottie Scheffler secured his second win of the year on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the first feather in his cap that came after the birth of his second son, Remy.

Scheffler closed with a 4-under 66 to finish at 17-under 263. This turned what began as a two-shot lead into a runaway eight-shot victory.

“It’s been a busy year, adding Remy to the mix,” Scheffler said. “I think he’s spent more time away from the house traveling than he has been at home for his lifetime. He’s a little trooper and so is my wife and other son. It’s been a busy year and it’s nice to be able to celebrate a win this week.”

His son Remy was born on March 27, just weeks before the Masters. In the months since, Scheffler’s on-course results stalled just short of the winner’s circle.

Sunday was Scheffler’s 21st career PGA Tour victory. That made him, at 30, the third-youngest player in Tour history to reach that total. He trailed behind only Tiger Woods (24) and Jack Nicklaus (27).

Scottie Scheffler Always Trying to Find That Work Life Balance

Ahead of the Byron Nelson, Scheffler admitted that adding a second child changes the calculus of balancing tour life with home life, saying he can’t spend as much time at the course as he used to and that he’s become more deliberate about getting home to his family.

On Sunday, he offered a more balanced outlook.

“I’m always trying to work on is just continuing to get the most out of each day, just be where my feet are,” Scheffler revealed. “I don’t want to be at the golf course thinking about anything else other than my practice. I don’t want to be at home wishing I could have done more practice. I want to be at home with my kids, with my wife. And I feel like that’s something I’m always trying to work on, just trying to be present and get the most out of out of each day.”

He also credited caddie Ted Scott for keeping him composed on the course and his broader team for the work that goes on away from it.

Scottie Scheffler Has Finally Ted Scott’s Mustache

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No Scheffler press conference this week was complete without a nod to his caddie’s new look.

Scott showed up at TPC Southwind sporting a fresh mustache and Scheffler wasted no time razzing him about it, telling reporters earlier in the week that he wouldn’t be joining his caddie in growing one and that, bluntly, “he looks stupid.”

But after Sunday’s win his opinion had softened.

“Ted always does something,” Scheffler said to CBS reporter Amanda Balionis. “I guess if he shaves it tomorrow, I’m going to be like, ‘hey, man, what are we doing?'”

It was as close to an endorsement as the mustache was going to get but Scheffler has accepted Scott’s new look.