Scottie Scheffler and Wife Meredith Were High School Sweethearts

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith posed together on the golf course just one week ago, celebrating son Bennett’s first birthday.

The two now have a chance to stand together again to celebrate another major milestone — a

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith posed together on the golf course just one week ago, celebrating son Bennett’s first birthday.

The two now have a chance to stand together again to celebrate another major milestone — a PGA Championship win.

Scheffler surged into the lead on Saturday after shooting a 64, going five under par over the last five holes of the round. He went into Sunday’s final round holding a three-shot lead as he aimed for a third major championship.

The surge has brought new attention to Scheffler’s wife and son, who have been by his side throughout his rise to the top of the PGA ranks.

Scottie Scheffler and Wife Were High School Sweethearts

Scheffler and his wife first met during their freshman year at Highland Park High School in Dallas, but the golfer admitted it took a while for them to spark a romance.

“I had to woo her for a few years,” he joked during a press conference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2023.

Meredith later said she was attracted to how humble Scottie remained, even as he was growing into a world-class golfer.

Pair Endured Long-Distance Relationship “At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn’t take himself too seriously,” Meredith Scheffler told Golf Digest in 2022. “Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him.” The pair started dating in their senior year, but had to endure the next four years apart as Meredith attended Texas A&M while Scottie went to the University of Texas. The pair made it through the four years, then got engaged in 2020. The couple tied the knot later that year and had a son, Bennett, in May 2024. The two posed together with Bennett last week to celebrate his first birthday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) Throughout the relationship, Scottie has credited his wife with helping keep him grounded, especially when he’s facing some of his biggest challenges. Before he won the Masters tournament in 2022, Scottie said it was Meredith who helped him overcome his anxiety and stay focused on winning — and focused on their strong faith. “I cried like a baby this morning. I was so stressed out,” Scheffler told Golf.com after winning the Masters that year. “[Meredith] told me, ‘Who are you to say that you are not ready? Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?’ “ “So what we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time. And if I shot 82 today, you know, somehow I was going to use it for His glory.”

Scottie Scheffler Gets Emotional on Saturday

Scheffler showed plenty of emotion as he neared another major win, shouting an expletive after a fantastic shot in the final hole of his round on Saturday.

“I typically don’t show much emotion. I don’t know how much I showed there. I don’t really think about what I’m doing,” Scheffler said afterward, via ESPN. “I just felt like I hit two really good shots in there … and was able to just take advantage of the opportunity.

“Wherever the emotion came from, felt like an important part of the round to finish off the round the right way.”

If Scheffler can maintain the lead throughout Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship, he can have the chance to hold another celebration with Meredith and son Bennett.

