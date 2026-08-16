Shane Lowry Handed Harsh Career News During FedEx Cup Playoffs

The PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs are underway, and Shane Lowry was handed some tough career news.

Lowry entered the St. Jude Championship at 62nd and needed a good week to get into the top-50 to advance to the BMW Championship. Yet, the Irishman has struggled this week and is now projected to finish 64th, meaning his season would be over.

Lowry is tied for 59th entering Sunday’s final round at the St. Jude Championship as he’s +5 during the tournament and +2 during the final round.

The Irishman needed a stellar tournament to get into the top-50, but after his slow start, he needed to go low on Sunday. Yet, his round didn’t start well as Lowry is already on the back nine, knowing his PGA Tour season is likely over.

Lowry still could go and compete in events on the DP World Tour, but his PGA Tour season is coming to an end on Sunday.

What Did Lowry Have to Do to Advance?

Entering the St. Jude Championship, Lowry needed to be in contention to get into the top-50.

According to the PGA Tour, Lowry’s minimum required finish to reach the top 50 was a two-way for T11. Yet, that won’t happen and Lowry won’t be part of the Signature Events next season.

“Shane Lowry hasn’t been the same since he failed to convert his late lead at The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February. He had carded three straight top 25s to begin his year, including two top 10s to start his season. But since that collapse at PGA National, Lowry has had only three top 25s the rest of the season and no finishes better than a T11,” the PGA Tour article read.

“Lowry will need to flip that momentum if his season is to continue. He has also never fallen out of favor with the Signature Events. Barring a strong week in Memphis, Lowry will miss out on a full schedule of Signature Events for the first time since they debuted.”

Lowry not being part of the full schedule of Signature Events is a big blow to his future and his planning for next season. But a way for Lowry to get into those events is to simply play better next season, and with it being a Ryder Cup year, the pressure will be on for the Irishman to perform.

Scheffler Atop St. Jude Championship Leaderboard

Although this week’s PGA Tour event has a leaderboard for the winner, the battle to get into the top-50 is maybe more important.

Yet, on the true leaderboard, Scottie Scheffler is atop the leaderboard as he enters Sunday at -13, two shots ahead of Sungjae Im and Sam Burns.

“It’s always a little weird just because I want him to have success so much and I think he wants the same for me,” Scheffler said after his round Saturday. “Tomorrow we’ll go out there and play our game and see where things finish up at the end of the day. … It will be fun being out there with your friend but it’s also a bit weird at the same time.”

Scheffler will tee off at 11:40 a.m. ET.