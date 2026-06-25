Shane Lowry Announces Personal News After Splitting With Caddie

Shane Lowry found a new partnership after just ending one. The Irishman recently called it quits with his caddie, Darren Reynolds, after missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

But the new partnership is not with a new caddie. That decision is still not finalized.

“We’ll see what the plan is going forward. No idea, really,” Lowry revealed to Golfweek. He will be teeing off at the Travelers Championship with old partner Dermot Byrne, who was Lowry’s caddie in the early years of his career.

Lowry’s new partnership ties to his dad, Brendan. His father experienced severe joint pain and deterioration in his hips and knees from his extensive Gaelic football career.

Mr. Lowry underwent two surgeries. A left hip replacement 12 years ago and a right knee replacement three years ago. After helping his father through these challenges, Lowry now aims to extend the same support to others who are living with similar pain.

He announced that he is joining Stryker as a brand ambassador, a medical equipment manufacturer. The news came through this week at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

“Watching my dad in pain because of his hip and knee was as hard as anything I’ve come across on the course. As a caregiver, you want to help, but it’s not always clear where to start,” Lowry said. “I’ve learned that asking the right questions, finding the right doctor and simply being there along the way can make a big difference.”

“I’m proud to now be partnering with a company helping people to keep moving forward,” he added. “I hope sharing my story encourages others to take that first step with a loved one.”

Shane Lowry Comes From One of the Biggest Gaelic Footballing Families

In Ireland, particularly in County Offaly, the Lowry name is synonymous with the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA). Lowry’s father is a sporting legend in his own right.

The 1982 Offaly team was a true family endeavor. Brendan played alongside his brothers, Mick and Seán. In the 1982 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, playing as a left corner forward, Brendan scored 0-3.

Having three brothers win an All-Ireland medal together is a monumental achievement. In Ireland, an All-Ireland medal is treated with the same reverence as a Super Bowl ring.

Beyond his playing days, Brendan went on to manage the Westmeath senior football team and was eventually inducted into the Offaly GAA Hall of Fame.

The Reason Behind Shane Lowry’s Choice to Leave the Pitch for the Course

Given his family’s history, Lowry’s pivot to golf was somewhat unconventional. In his school of roughly 500 boys, he was the only one who actively chose to pursue golf over the traditional Gaelic games.

“I was always a bit too slow for the big ball,” Lowry told reporters in Portrush after winning the Open Championship. “ I knew where the goals were, but I was never good enough.”

“I played football growing up and football was obviously huge in my house,” he added. “It was everything where I was from, the town we grew up in. I was in school, 500 kids and I was the only person that played golf. That’s kind of where we came from.”

Brendan actively disliked golf because it consumed too much time. However, after retiring from football, Brendan grew tired of constantly dropping Lowry and his brother Alan off at the local course and picking them up, so he decided to join them and take up the clubs himself.

Lowry has now earned more than $32 million playing the sport.